One Nation One Subscription – Steps to Join

Saturday January 4, 2025 4:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) Registration: The Government of India has started online registration for One Nation One Subscription, popularly known as ONOS Scheme, through the official website onos.gov.in.

The Union Cabinet had approved the ONOS Scheme in November 2024. The implementation has started from January 01, 2025.

The ONOS scheme provides access to more than 13,000 scholarly journals from 30 major international publishers.

It should be noted that all journals will be accessible entirely through a digital platform, ensuring convenience and ease for all users. This approach minimises administrative complexities and makes access available on-demand.

To assure a smooth user experience, INFLIBNET (Information and Library Network) - Gandhinagar based independent inter-university center under the University Grants Commission (UGC), has been mandated to oversee the provision of digital access to these journals.

Who can register for ONOS?

ONOS scheme has been launched for around 1.8 crore students currently enrolled in colleges, universities and institutes of higher education (HEIs) and the faculty members.

All government - Central as well as State, Higher Education Institutions and Central Government R & D Institutions, Labs are eligible to register and participate for the ONOS scheme.

"One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) is a new Central Sector Scheme of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India with aim to provide nationwide access to international scientific and academic content from 30 publishers under a unified subscription model to students, faculty members, and researchers from Indian higher education institutions and research organization", the government said while launching the scheme.

"ONOS phase I, starting from 1 January 2025, will provide access to over 13,000 journals for more than 6,300 government academic and R&D institutes including central and state-govt universities and colleges. This translates to nearly 1.8 Crore students, faculty and researchers getting access to high quality research publications", the governmen said.

How to Register for ONOS?

The eligible Institutions are required to register at ONOS portal to get User ID and password: onos.gov.in.

New registration will require institution name, AISHE code and contact details of institute nodal officer. The nodal officer shall be a regular, senior, whole-time employee of the institute.

Institution AISHE Code is mandatory for registration. The institutions who do not have AISHE Code need to apply for AISHE code in the AISHE portal.

Institutions who have students getting UG / PG / doctoral / post-doctoral degree / diploma need to apply as college / university / stand-alone institution in the AISHE portal.

Institutions engaged in research & development activities and not having students need to apply under the R & D category in the AISHE portal. For the R & D institutions, a letter authorising them to join ONOS from their parent Ministry / Department in the central government is necessary.

"A Game Changing Scheme"

The One Nation One Subscription initiative is a game-changing scheme for India’s research ecosystem. By providing digital access to over 13,000 journals from 30 international publishers, it will bridge gaps in research infrastructure across India.

"Through its phased implementation, the scheme will significantly contribute to enhancing India’s academic and research excellence, fostering innovation, and helping the country emerge as a global hub for scientific research", the government said.

"By leveraging existing consortia initiatives of 10 central government Ministries and Departments as well as initiatives of many government higher education institutions, an unifying approach through the one nation one subscription will democratise knowledge dissemination and empower a new generation of researchers and students, providing them with the resources they need to excel", it added.

ONOS is a key part of a broader vision to transform access to knowledge in the country. As the first step in a multi-pronged approach, it expands access through the widely used subscription model.

"The other steps focus initially on promoting Indian journals and repositories and then introducing new research evaluation methods that consider both journal metrics and factors like innovation and entrepreneurship", the government said.

