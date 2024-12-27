The Most Shameful Moment of 2024

The most shameful moment of the Year 2024 was recorded and captured on cameras in Washington D.C. – the Capital City of the United States of America, on July 24, 2024

Friday December 27, 2024 0:59 AM

1.

The year 2024 started with one of the most shameful incidents in recent history. An Israeli guard was captured on camera pointing gun at a member of the US Air Force – draped in military uniform and in flames, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C.

The US Air Force Personnel was Aaron Bushnell. He had set himself on fire protesting against the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

It was Sunday February 25, 2024. People were aghast to see Aaron Bushnell in military uniform pouring volatile substance over his body and setting himself ablaze.

Bushnell was angry over the U.S. “unwavering support to Israel – diplomatic, military and financial, to let it continue killing the Palestinians – men, women and children all.

The guard outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, instead of saving Bushnell, wielded his gun at him. There was a huge outrage across the world as it watched in disbelief the disgraceful act of the Israeli guard pointing gun at a man in flames and struggling for life.

2.

The year 2024 started with the continued massacre of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli Occupation Forces that began on October 07, 2023.

Three months into the New Year, the bombings of civilian areas – including residential buildings, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, mosques, churches, refugee camps and shelter homes without exceptions, were routine for the beleaguered Palestinians.

But, the most horrifying incident was reported on February 28, 2024 when the Israeli Occupation Forces bombed the Palestinians waiting for food delivery , killing more than 100 of them within few minutes.

3.

The world had one of the most shocking moments of 2024 when three young girls were killed and nine injured, six critically, in a "ferocious" knife attack at a children's dance workshop, Taylor Swift-themed dance party, in Southport, Merseyside in the United Kingdom on July 29, 2024.

How can one be so cruel to kill small children, that too girls? The World was outraged.

And, if this inhuman act was not enough to bring shame to the humanity, right wing extremists used the disgraceful incident to target Muslims for none of their fault.

4.

The year 2024 also saw the continuation of attacks on Muslims, Christians, Dalits and minorities and cases of mob lynchings in India. However, what shocked the world was the beating of an elderly man in a running train.

The elderly Muslim man - in his 80s, was aboard Dhule Mumbai Express train on August 28, 2024. Accusing him of carrying beef, some co-passengers objected and started thrashing him.

Video footage of the shameful incident showed Hindu youngsters abusing, beating, and some even snatching his beard. He cried for help but no one came to his rescue.

5.

Crossing all the limits of brutality, the Israeli army bombed a tented camp in the grounds of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza.

Hundreds of Palestinians who became homeless because of the Israeli bombing had taken shelter in the tented camp.

It was October 14, 2024. The Palestinians were fast asleep when the Israeli fighter jets dropped bombs on the camp. Dozens of displaced Palestinians were burnt alive in the bombing.

6.

The 2024 was also the year of General and State elections in India. A number of cases were reported from different parts of the country when Muslim voters were forcibly stopped from exercising their democratic rights.

However, the most shameful incident was reported when a UP Policeman pointed his pistol at Muslim woman voters in Sambhal, and asked them to stay away.

“We have orders”, he reportedly said.

The incident was reported on November 20, 2024, the place was Muzaffarnagar, and cameras captured the moment during the Uttar Pradesh by elections.

The images of Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel wielding his gun as Muslim women voters watched in dismay can horrify anyone even now.

7.

As the end approached the Year 2024 the reports came of a sitting High Court Judge in India spewing venom against the Muslim minorities in India, sparking a huge outrage.

In disgustingly shameful manner, Justice Shekhar Yadav of Allahabad High Court while addressing an event organised by VHP, a Hindu right wing extremist organisation, on December 08, 2024 openly called for majoritarian rule in India.

Though without taking names, he also compared the upbringing of Hindu and Muslim children, claiming the latter were trained in violence since their birth.

8.

The Indian Parliament also witnessed a disgraceful moment at the fag end of the year when Union Home Minister in his speech took the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in outraegously disrecptful manner, sparking protest all across India.

This was on December 17, 2024, and the wave of protests which started the next day is only intensifying with every passing day.

9, 10, 11 and 12…..

There are many more such disgraceful incidents - including Hindus dancing to the tune of 'Hare Ram, Hare Krishna' near a church in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, forcing a Zomato delivery man to remove the Santa Claus costume in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and vandalism against folk singer Devi for singing Mahatma Gandhi's version of "Raghupati Raghav" which included the line "Ishwar Allah" in Patna, Bihar (December 25, 2024) - the world watched as the Year 2024 approached its end.

However, the most shameful incident of the year was recorded and captured on cameras in Washington D.C. – the Capital City of the United States of America. The incident that shamed the whole of humanity, and laid bare the naked duplicity of American lawmakers and their ugly faces.

The Most Disgraceful Moment of 2024

It was Wednesday July 24, 2024. The U.S. lawmakers, who every now and then, preach to the world about human values, rights of all and evryone and peace, were giving standing ovations to a person who is accused of war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, corruption and what not, and whom people call " Butcher of Gaza ".

This person was Benjamin Netanyahu - the disgraced Prime Minister of illegal Zionist state of Israel, the leader of illegal occupying power, according to the United Nations and International Court of Justice (ICJ) .

Netanyahu against whom the International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued arrest warrant . The man who is being tried for corruption in his own country.

The man who is accused of leading the massacre hundreds of thousands of Palestinians – including a huge majority of women and children , in a span of just 16 months.

The man who should be behind bar. But, when he visited the United States in July this year, the American lawmakers – both Republicans and Democrats, not only rolled out red carpet for him, but lined up to greet him like a hero, and gave him 58 standing ovations and applauded him 79 times, as he boasted of his crimes while delivering his 56-minute speech the joint session of the U.S. Congress.

The American Lawmakers Giving Standing Ovation to Netanyahu

Watch American Lawmakers "Celebrating" Genocide

Speaker Mike Johnson introduces Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu to Congress as “his excellency.”



Bibi then recieves standing ovation from both sides of the isle.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/VshOkEsJXT — AF Post (@AFpost) July 24, 2024

Over 55 Standing Ovations in 56 Minutes

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was applauded 50 times by members of Congress during his 56-minute speech pic.twitter.com/vNori79SW9 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) July 24, 2024

How could you do this, oh American lawmakers?

Haven't you realized that by "celebrating genocide" and applauding someone who is accused of "war crimes" you have not only shamed the Americans but also damaged whatever little credibility the United States had in the world vis-a-vis its commitment to liberty, justice, and equality?

America has always claimed to be a Great Nation. But, sorry. You don’t deserve to be one .

