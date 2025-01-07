Authorities confirm first human bird flu death in U.S.

Tuesday January 7, 2025

Washington: The Health Authorities in the United States have confirmed the first bird flu death in the state of Louisiana.

In a statement released Monday, the US Health officials said the deceased patient, who died of bird flu or avian influenza in Louisiana, was elderly and suffered from other pathologies, according to news agency AFP.

"The patient, aged over 65, had been hospitalized for a respiratory ailment, and was the first serious case of human infection of the H5N1 virus to be detected in the United States", the statement said.

The officials further said a genetic analysis had suggested the bird flu virus had mutated inside the patient, which could have led to the more severe illness, according to Associated Press.



The U.S. health officials however said there is no need to panic.

"Despite this death, the public health risk posed by bird flu remains low", it said.

About Bird Flu

Bird flu, strains of the influenza virus that primarily infect birds, but can also infect humans.

As many as 66 confirmed bird flu infections have been reported in the US since March. But previous illnesses have been mild and most have been detected among farmworkers exposed to sick poultry or dairy cows.

In two cases - an adult in Missouri and a child in California, health officials have not determined how they caught it.

