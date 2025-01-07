Delhi Election 2025: Polling on Feb 05, vote count on Feb 08

Model code of conduct comes into effect with the release of Delhi Election Schedue Tuesday January 07, 2025

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday January 07, 2025 announced February 5 to be the date of Delhi assembly elections.

Model code of conduct comes into effect with the release of Delhi Election Schedule today i.e. Tuesday January 07, 2025, the EC said.

Delhi Election Schedule 2025

The date of notification is January 10, while January 17, 2025 will be the last date of filing nominations.

"The counting of votes will take place on February 08, 2025 when all results will also be announced", Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while addressing a press conference today.

There are a total of 70 seats in Delhi - including 58 General and 12 reserved for SC candidates.

The key contenders in th 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

All the three parties are contesting the Delhi state elections independently.

Delhi Election Result 2020

Polling for the last election of Delhi Assembly was held on February 08, 2020. The counting of votes had taken place on Feb 11, 2020 when the results were also announced.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had swept the 2020 Polls winning 62 of the total 70 seats.

The BJP had won 08 seats whereas the Congress had failed to win a single seat in the 2020 polls.

