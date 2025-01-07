Massive earthquake hits China’s Tibet region, scores dead

Tuesday January 7, 2025 12:52 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Beijing: A massive earthquake struck China’s Tibet region Tuesday January 07, 2025 leaving scores dead and hundreds injured.

The deadly quake was so massive that its tremors were felt in Nepal and India including Bihar, Assam and West Bengal.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Tingri county in Shigatse city.

Tingri, a tourism hub for those visiting Mount Everest, is about 400 km southwest of Tibet's capital Lhasa and is on the border with Nepal.

Quoting Chinese media Xinhua, news agency AFP reported 53 people were killed and more than 60 others have been injured in the quake.

3 Earthquakes in 35 Minutes

According to the India's National Center for Seismology, three earthquakes hit the region in a span of 35 minutes.

The first earthquake was recorded at 06:35 AM, the second at 07:02 AM and the third at 07:07 AM, as per the NCS data.

The first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), according to data from the US Geological Survey.

Chinese state media however reported the earthquake as having a slightly lesser magnitude of 6.8, causing "obvious" tremors and leading to the damage of over 1,000 houses. There have been several strong aftershocks, according to BBC.

Meanwhile, the Chinese air force has launched rescue efforts and drones to the affected area, which sits at the foot of Mount Everest and where temperatures are well below freezing.

Both power and water in the region have been cut off.

