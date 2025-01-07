Watch: Makkah Haram, Masjid Nabawi flooded after heavy rains

The Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi, The Prophet Mosque, in Madinah Munawwarah have been flooded after heavy rains last night

Tuesday January 7, 2025 10:00 AM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah/Madinah: The Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi, The Prophet Mosque, in Madinah Munawwarah have been flooded after heavy rains last night.

There are also reports of heavy rains in the coastal city Jeddah.

Many roads and squares flooded with rainwater, affecting the smooth flow of traffic on highways and streets in the cities of Makkah, Jeddah and Madinah.

Video footage showed pilgrims and local worshipers performing Tawaf in the Mataf area of the Masjid al Haram in Makkah amidst heavy downpour Monday January 06, 2025.

pilgrims and local worshipers performing Tawaf in the Mataf area of the Masjid al Haram in Makkah amidst heavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/izmLgbY18E — ummid.com (@ummid) January 7, 2025

Rains in other parts of Kingdom

Moderate to heavy rains experienced in some other regions of the Kingdom, according to the report of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Al-Shafiyah in Badr governorate in the Madinah region recorded the highest rate of rainfall with 49.2 mm while Al-Basateen district in the Jeddah city recorded the second highest rainfall with 38 mm.

Worshippers were on Monday seen walking in the courtyard of Masjid Nabawi as rains flooded the entire area.

Heavy rain in Masjid Al Nabawi earlier this morning! pic.twitter.com/VQBj1cIGYx — The Holy Mosque (@theholymosques) January 6, 2025

The Environment Agency under the ministry said that areas in the Madinah region recorded the highest amounts of rain.

The Central Haram Area at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah recorded 36.1 mm, Al-Masjid in Badr 33.6 mm, Quba Mosque 28.4 mm, Sultana neighborhood 26.8 mm, and each of Al-Suwaidriya and Badr 23.0 mm.

The Ministry in its report said, the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Tabuk, Northern Borders, and Al-Jouf are receiving rain and will continue to receive during the period from 9 o'clock in the morning on Sunday, January 5, until 9 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, January 7.

Meanwhile, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has called on travelers to contact their respective air carriers before heading to the airport to check flight schedule updates, due to the rainy situation in Jeddah.

