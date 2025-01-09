CBSE CTET Dec 2024 Result Announced: Link to Check

Candidates should note that the CTET Dec 2024 result after declaration is available on the CTET official website ctet.nic.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in

Thursday January 9, 2025 3:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

CTET December 2024 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared on its official website cbseresults.nic.in the result of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held in the month of December 2024.

The CBSE had conducted CTET December 2024 on 14th and 15ht of the month. Paper II was conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon, while Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

The CTET Provisional Answer Key was released on December 31, 2024. The last date to raise objections was January 5, 2025.

CTET Result 2024 - Direct Link to Check

Click here to go to the CTET result website: ctet.nic.in . Click on the link marked as "CTET Dec 2024 Result" On the new page which appears, click on CTET Dec 2024 Result. Enter Roll Number in the given box. Click on Submit button to check your result and scorecard.

CTET, a mandatory test for appointment of teachers, is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The exam compromises of two papers. Paper I for candidates who wish to opt classes I to V and Paper II for candidates who wish to teach Classes VI to VIII.

The questions paper was compromise of objective in nature; there were multiple options for every question.

Candidates passing both Papers 1 and 2 of CTET will be allowed to apply for teaching posts from Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8, respectively. A 5% relaxation will be given to candidates from the SC, ST, and OBC categories.

