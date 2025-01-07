Two handshakes - one in Syria, other in US, that sparked debate

Two handshakes – one in Syria and the other in the United States, which actually could not take place, have sparked debate across the world

Wednesday January 8, 2025

Two handshakes – one in Syria and the other in the United States, which actually could not take place, have sparked debate across the world.

The first was in Syria on January 03, 2025 and involved the country’s de facto ruler Ahmad al Sharaa and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The other is of the United States, on the same day, and involved U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and newly elected Republican Party Senator from Nebraska Deb Fischer’s husband.

Both the handshakes did not actually take place and remained “immature” but sparked a worldwide debate and thus received global attention.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Syria along with her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on January 03, 2025.

Annalena Baerbock and Jean-Noel Barrot were the first from the European Union (EU) member countries to visit Syria after the fall of Bashar al Assad’s brutal rule in December last .

Upon landing in Syria, the two were greeted – first by the Syrian officials on the tarmac of the Damascus Airport and later by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Chief Ahmad al Sharaa, alias Abu Muhammad al Jolani , at the Presidential Palace.

While the Syrian officials shook hands with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, they stayed away from his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

They did so because the Islamic principle forbids close or physical contacts with women who are ‘non mahram’.

The incident was portrayed as “insult” to Annalena Baerbock by a section of the media.

Video footage available in public domain, however, shows Syrian officials on the tarmac and Ahmad al Sharaa at the Presidential Palace holding their hand close to their chest and bowing their heads in a mark of respect and expression of thanks to the visiting dignitaries.

Not arrogance, but a generous smile was on their faces as they welcomed the German and French foreign ministers on the Syrian soil.

The other handshake - that actually was, not is of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer’s husband Bruce Fischer.

Harris was performing her duty as Vice President on January 03, 2025 to swear in the newly elected U.S. Senators – Democrats and Republicans both, of the 119th Congress.

After Sen. Fischer was sworn in by Harris for her 3rd term in office, her husband, Bruce Fischer, who held up the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony, deliberately declined to shake Kamala Harris’ hand as she reached for his hand.

“Congratulations to you”, Kamala Harris said as she extended her hand to Bruce Fischer after shaking his wife’s hand.

Bruce Fischer instead looked down and simply nodded his head and said, “Thank you”, video footage showed.

The video clips also show Fischer refusing to make any eye or physical contact with America’s first female, first Black woman and first South Asian Vice President. Harris, who appeared taken aback by the snub, simply smiled and said, “You sure?”

More than his refusal to handshake with Harris what irked watchers the most was the arrogance with which Fischer did so while holding his head high.

This was in total contrast to the new rulers of Syria who avoided physical contact with the German Foreign Minister obeying their Islamic belief at the same time greeting her with a generous smile and bending their heads out of respect.

But, for a section in the world, Ahmad al Sharaa and Syrian officials were guilty of insulting the German Foreign Minister whereas in the case of Harris, Fischer stand-off, the U.S. Vice President was guilty, she showed lack of control, pettiness and juvenility, and reacted in a manner so that the entire attention was on her and how she was slighted.

Amidst the raging debate, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock downplayed the controversy surrounding the incident, saying she was well-informed of her hosts beforehand, and that it was not unexpected.

