Watch: Xpeng Aero HT showcases 'Modular Flying Car' at CES 2025

Chinese automobile giant, Xpeng Aero HT, showcased its 'modular flying car' at CES 2025

Thursday January 9, 2025 1:03 AM , ummid.com Business Desk

CES 2025: Chinese automobile giant, Xpeng Aero HT, showcased its 'modular flying car' at CES 2025.

Consumer Electronics Show or CES of the year was inaugurated on January 07, and will continue till January 11, 2025 at Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States.

Xpeng Aero HT’s flying car is drawing a huge crowd at the CES 2025 - the annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) billed as the most powerful tech event in the world.

Xpeng Aero HT, an aerospace subsidiary of Chinese EV maker Xpeng, showcased at the CES 2025 the Land Aircraft Carrier - its modular flying car.

Watch Video

Only two days into CES 2025, and the excitement is unstoppable.



Here's the top 20 reveals from day 2 at CES 2025:



1. Chinese electric e-car maker Xpeng Aero HT unveils a ‘flying car’ at CES 2025pic.twitter.com/20V6R0CKMK — The AI Colony (@TheAIColony) January 8, 2025

XPeng featured its future flying car, with foldable wings, a big hit at CES 2024. At this year's CES, XPeng featured the mothership version, with great emphasis on the flying vehicle that comes out of the back of the driving vehicle.

"Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing"

This futuristic vehicle is essentially an electric minivan equipped with a compact folding eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft that can be deployed for flight.

Xpeng Aero HT plans to target the Chinese market initially, with potential applications ranging from luxury adventures to emergency search and rescue missions.

Unlike other flying car concepts, the Land Aircraft Carrier takes a hybrid approach, allowing users to drive the vehicle to a suitable takeoff point before deploying the eVTOL with a single command.

Once inside, the flying module is recharged by the mothership. The air vehicle is flown by joystick control or can be flown and landed autonomously.

The land aircraft carrier is intended for use in emergency services such as medical rescues, obstacle crossings, highway accident responses and high-rise evacuations.

Priced below $300,000, the Land Aircraft Carrier has already received 3,000 pre-orders, with mass production set to begin this year at its plant in Guangzhou, China.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.