Trump wants Canada to be 51st state of U.S.

Tuesday January 7, 2025

Washington: U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump Monday January 6, 2025 reiterated his long-term suggestion of making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said a merger with the United States of America will make Canada a “great nation”.

Moreover, he said, the Canadians will have a life free from the burden of taxes and will be secured from the threat they face from Russia and China.

Trump reiterated the idea which he had floated earlier too came hours after the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, resigned.

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump said on Truth Social. “If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” said Trump.

Trump had made this suggestion for the first time during his meeting with Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago resort after his election victory in November 2024. After this he repeated the idea several times on different occasions.

During the meeting, Trump suggested that if Canada's economy were to collapse under US tariffs, it could merge with the U.S. with Trudeau as its "governor." Trump repeated his suggestion Monday hours after Trudeau resigned as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Trudeau said he will remain in office till his party elects a new leader. Canada is up for a scheduled General Elections later this year.

