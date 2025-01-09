Meet Hussain Sajwani: UAE billionaire behind $20bn US Data Centre plan

Dubai based billionaire Hussain Sajwani Tuesday January 07, 2025 announced a $20 billion investment in US data centers as U.S. President Elect Donald Trump watched standing behind him

Thursday January 9, 2025 0:02 AM , ummid.com Business Desk

Dubai based billionaire Hussain Sajwani Tuesday January 07, 2025 announced a $20 billion investment in US data centers as U.S. President Elect Donald Trump watched standing behind him.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we announce a $20 billion investment in the United States, reinforcing our commitment to driving global growth and strengthening international partnerships", Hussain Sajwani wrote on X account Tuesday.

"This investment reflects our confidence in the U.S. market and our ambition to create lasting value", he added.

Later addressing a press conference at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Sajwani heaped praise on U.S. President Elect Trump and his leadership.



"This has been amazing news for me and my family when he (Trump) was elected in November. We have been waiting four years to increase our investment in U.S. to a very large amount of money.

"We are a company operating in more than 20 countries around the world. We have delivered more than 45,000 luxury units and another 45,000 are in pipeline", Sajwani said.

"In data center we are in 10 countries around the world, in Asia, Europe and Middle East.

"We are very very excited now with his leadership and his open strategy and policy to encourage businesses to come to U.S.", he added.

"For the last four years we have been waiting for this moment. We are planning to invest $20 billion. Even more than that if the opportunities and market allow us.

"(but) at the moment we are plane to invest $20 billion in data center catering for the AI and Cloud business for hyperscalers", Sajwan said.

Commenting on the deal, Sajwani's daughter, Amira Sajwani said, "This investment reflects our strategic global growth at DAMAC Group and underscores our commitment to innovation and leadership in the digital economy."

We couldn’t be prouder to witness our father, @HussainSajwani, announce a $20 billion investment in the U.S. data centers market through @Edgnex_Official with President-elect @realDonaldTrump



This investment reflects our strategic global growth at #DAMAC Group and underscores… pic.twitter.com/FLQboYqjof — Amira Sajwani (@Amira_H_Sajwani) January 8, 2025

Who is Hussain Sajwani?

Born 1952-53, Hussain Sajwani is an Emirati billionaire. In the mid-90s, he privately built hotels to accommodate the influx of people coming to Dubai for business and trade.

He founded DAMAC Properties in 2002, and later DAMAC Group, his private investment company.

With interiors designed by fashion houses such as Versace Home, Fendi Casa, de GRISOGONO, and Cavalli, the properties of DAMAC Properties are unique and iconic.

Additionally, the company has established its hotel management company to oversee hotel properties under brands such as Radisson, Paramount, Rotana, DAMAC Maison and Mandarin Oriental, according to Sajwani's LinkedIn profile.

As of August 2024, Hussain Sajwani is ranked 600 in the top Billionaires list and among the richest Arabs in the world with a net worth of US$5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

He advocates for access to quality education through the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation. He has also initiated the "One Million Arab Coders", an initiative that aims to empower one million Arabs with the language of the future, computer coding.

Trump introduced Sajwani as “one of the most respected business leaders in the Middle East, indeed the world.” The two share a longstanding relationship, with Sajwani’s DAMAC Properties having developed the Trump-branded golf course in Dubai.

Hussain Sajwani resides in Dubai with his wife and four children.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.