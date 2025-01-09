Idli Sambhar rocks GATE 2025 ahead of exams

In a bizarre incident, Idli, Sambhar and Chatni – popular South Indian dish, rocked GATE 2025 Thursday January 09, 2025 barely twenty days before the important engineering entrance exam

Thursday January 9, 2025 11:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

GATE 2025: In a bizarre incident, Idli, Sambhar and Chatni – popular South Indian dish, rocked GATE 2025 Thursday January 09, 2025 barely twenty days before the important engineering entrance exam.

IIT Roorkee has been mandated to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 or GATE 2025 on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. IIT Roorkee published GATE 2025 admit card or hall ticket on January 07 .

However, some candidates said they received emails purportedly from IIT Roorkee that had some unusual, rather unprofessional, greetings.

“I received an email from IIT Roorkee, informing the release of GATE admit card on January 07, 2025. However, the email, instead of my name, started with “Dear IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR” – something unusual and shocking greetings”, a candidate told media.

Another candidate posting the screen shot of the IIT Roorkee email, claimed suspected data breach and databse tampering.

"GATE 2025 fiasco - Someone has played a dirty game in Database or server end (sic)", the user wrote.

Rahul Gupta, a student, also claimed that similar e-mail was also received by his classmate.

"Dear @iitroorkee, my Classmate received admit card mail for Gate2025, it’s disappointing to see that his name was replaced with 'IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR.' This is not just unprofessional but also hurtful. Ensure such mistakes don’t happen (sic)", Gupta wrote on X.

Dear @iitroorkee, my Classmate received admit card mail for Gate2025,it’s disappointing to see that his name was replaced with 'IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR.' This is not just unprofessional but also hurtful. Ensure such mistakes don’t happen. pic.twitter.com/x7gxpJsgf0 — Rahul Gupta (@Gupta_R_Rahul) January 8, 2025

The IIT Roorkee has so far not commented on the raging controversy.

According to the GATE schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and will consist of 30 examination papers.

[Featured image used here for representation is generated by AI]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.