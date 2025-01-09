SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2024 City List Out, Admit Card on Jan 14

The Staff Selection Commission has published on its official website 'ssc.gov.in', the Exam City details for the SSC CGL Tier II exams to be held later this year

Thursday January 9, 2025 8:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

While publishing, the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam city details, the Staff Selection Commission also confirmed the date of release of admit card or hall ticket.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Details

Candidates who have registered for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam to be held in January 2025 should download the exam city details to know the location of their exam centre. This is important so that they get prepared for the important exam beforehand.

"The candidates of Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 can view their examination city details by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/).

"Candidates who have opted for ‘Own Scribe’ are required to register their scribe on the Commission’s website till 13.01.2025 (11:59 PM)", the SSC notification dated January 08, 2025 read.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier II Exam City Details

Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in. Click on the "Log in or Register" link on the home page Enter Registration number, password and the captcha code Click on the login button Click on the given link to download exam center slip

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Date

The Staff Service Commission (SSC) also said that the admit card or admission certificate and 'scribe's entry pass' will be availabe for download from January 14, 2025.

"The ‘Admission Certificate’ and 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' for the said examination will tentatively be available for download w. e. f. 14.01.2025", the Staff Selection Commission said.

The commission further said that once released the registered candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL Tier II admit card through candidates log in.

The SSC CGL Tier II exam 2024 will be held on Janaury 18, 19 and 20, 2025.

