Chaos, panic as new fire wave grips more Los Angeles areas

Friday January 10, 2025 11:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

Los Angeles: A new wave of fire Thursday January 09, 2025 engulfed the West Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, rapidly consuming over 900 acres within hours.

Firefighters have been stretched thin across Southern California as they battle multiple wildfires that have destroyed thousands of structures and forced mass evacuations.

Among the hardest-hit areas are Pacific Palisades and Altadena, where multi-million-dollar homes have been reduced to ashes. The two fires have displaced tens of thousands of residents, reports said.

According to reports, the Pacific Palisades fire has scorched over 19,000 acres, while the Altadena fire has consumed 13,000 acres.

According to news agency Associated Press (AP), the two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area have burned at least 10,000 homes, buildings and other structures, officials said Thursday.

The fast-moving Kenneth Fire started in the late afternoon in the San Fernando Valley just 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from a school serving as a shelter for fire evacuees and then moved into neighboring Ventura County by the evening.

Heavenly Father, we lift up the families impacted by the fires in Los Angeles. Comfort those who have lost homes and loved ones, bring healing to the injured, and strengthen first responders. Provide peace, protection, and provision for every need. May Your presence bring hope… pic.twitter.com/ivXiN8wr5O — American Citizen (@realtalkstruth) January 8, 2025

The officials meanwhile urged more people to heed evacuation orders after the new blaze ignited and quickly grew.

The latest fire in the richest city of the United States started Tuesday January 07, 2025 were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, which gusted to more than 70 mph (112 kph) in some spots.

The winds dropped Thursday, but the National Weather Service warned that even the reduced gusts could still spread fire rapidly and the wind is expected to strengthen again Thursday evening, according to AP.

As many as 10 people have been killed and thousands of homes have been destroyed in the fire.

