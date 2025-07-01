BJP shares Tejashwi Yadav’s AI-image to push communal agenda

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its troll army are circulating an AI generated image of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, to push the party’s communal agenda

Tuesday July 1, 2025 5:37 PM , Fact Check by Team ummid.com

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its troll army are circulating an AI generated image of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, to push the party’s communal agenda.

The image first shared by the Bihar unit of BJP using its official X handle @BJP4Bihar shows RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing a huge crowd of people.

The Viral Image

In the image shared by the BJP Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav is seen holding a “Red Book” in one hand which is raised high, and a Green one in the other hand held on his back.

The “Red Book” is blank with nothing written on its cover. However, it is similar to the copies of the “Constitution of India” used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders in their rallies.

The “Green Book” has a cover written with “Shariah Qanoon” in Hindi.

Islam and Muslims have no relation with green colour. But, the colour is used by right wing politicians and groups to target Islam and Muslims.

Thus, by showing Yadav holding in his hand a “Green Book” written with “Shariah Qanoon” implies that “he is talking to save the constitution, but his real agenda is to impose the Muslim Shariah Law”.

The caption used by the BJP Bihar makes its intention clear.

“The hunter is cunning…

“Showing the bait, hiding the trap.

“The bait is his excuse. The trap is his scheme”.

The BJP Bihar has also used the popular Urdu proverb “Hathi ke dant dikhane ke aur khane ke aur” if used in English means “All that glitters is not gold”, to make its point clear.

Fact Check Analysis

A fact check analysis of Tejashwi Yadav’s image by Team ummid.com revealed it is generated by Artificial Intelligence or AI.

The Team began its analysis by using reverse image search tool of Google and did not find the image shared by any authentic source, reliable media or the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders or party workers.

Further analysis of the image by AI detection tools revealed the image is AI generated.

Analyzing the image by SightEngine, it is found to be “99% likely AI generated image”.

SightEngine also hinted that the image has most “likely been generated by GPT-4o”.

The GPT-4o is OpenAI’s popular AI image and video generation software.

To further authenticate the source of the image, Team ummid.com used another AI detection tool HIVE Moderation.

HIVE Moderation after analyzing the image said it is “chances of the image to contain AI-generated or DeepFake content are 99.9%”.

Conclusion

The fact check analysis by Team ummid.com based on various tools showed the BJP Bihar is using AI generated image of Tejashwi Yadav to spread disinformation and its communal agenda ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Interestingly, Tejashwi Yadav’s AI generated and DeepFake image is shared by the BJP Bihar two days after the RJD leader addressed a Waqf Bachao, Dastūr Bachao (Save Waqf, Save Constitution) rally held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar .

The rally, attended by over 1 lakh Muslims, was organized by Imarat e Sharia and supported by All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other organizations.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.