Sunday June 29, 2025 10:26 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Demonstrations and protests demanding end of Gaza war and release of hostages were held in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities of Israel Saturday June 28, 2025. (Image posted on X by Anadolu Agency)]

Tel Aviv: The relatives of the Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity Saturday June 28, 2025 said only obstacle for Donald Trump getting Nobel Peace Prize is Gaza.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, thousands of hostages’ relatives Saturday were back on the streets of the Israeli capital, protesting and urging the U.S. President to end the Gaza crisis as he ended the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

“President Trump, end the crisis in Gaza. Nobel is waiting,” read one placard, in reference to a possible peace prize for the US leader, news agency AFP reported.

“I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump,” Liri Albag, a released hostage, said at the rally.

“You made brave decisions on Iran. Now make the brave decision to end the war in Gaza and bring them home”, she added.

Trump's desire for Nobel Peace

U.S. President Trump has on multiple times expressed his strong desire for Nobel Peace Prize. On June 20, he had listed a number of wars and conflicts, and took credit of resolving them, to show why the coveted prize should be conferred on him .

The hostages’ relatives gathered at the “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv Saturday for the first time since Israel agreed a ceasefire with Iran, raising hopes that the truce would lend momentum to efforts to end the Gaza conflict and bring the hostages home.

Twenty months and several hostage exchanges later, 49 of those captured by the Palestinian Resistance Groups are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead — raising pressure on Netanyahu’s government.

The Israeli war in Gaza has claimed close to 70,000 live as per the official figure. The Israeli media and unofficial figures said more than 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 07, 2025.

Rights activists three days ago claimed as many as 3,77,000 Gazans have disappeared, many feared dead.

According to Ministry of Health Palestine, majority of those killed in Gaza are women and children.

Meanwhile, Trump said talks for Gaza ceasefire are in final stages and a deal could be reached any moment.

