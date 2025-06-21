Sonia Gandhi questions Modi govt’s policy vis-à-vis Iran, Gaza

Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Saturday questioned the Narendra Modi government’s silence on Israeli aggression against Iran and the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

Sunday June 22, 2025 0:03 AM , ummid.com News Network

Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Saturday questioned the Narendra Modi government’s silence on Israeli aggression against Iran and the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Writing for The Hindu in an Op-Ed article, Sonia Gandhi said that the silence of Modi government on the situation in Gaza and the ongoing war between Israel and Iran represents not only a diplomatic lapse but a departure from India's "moral and strategic traditions".

Sonia Gandhi, without mincing words, also condemned Israel’s June 13 attacks “when diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States were showing signs of promise”, and called them “unilateral militarism”.

“As with so many of Israel’s recent actions, including its brutal and disproportionate campaign in Gaza, this operation was executed with utter disregard for civilian lives and regional stability”, Sonia wrote.

Sonia Gandhi in her article also cited Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s fatwa against nuclear weapons that led to suspension of Iran’s nuclear program in 2003, and Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Tulsi Gabbard’s assertion before the Congress that Iran has not in the nuclear race to tore into Israeli claims.

Sonia also accused Benjamin Netanyahu of “nurturing a long and unfortunate record of undermining peace and nurturing extremism."

"Indeed, history reminds us that Mr. Netanyahu helped fan the flames of hatred that culminated in the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, ending one of the most hopeful peace initiatives between Israelis and Palestinians. Given this record, it is not surprising that Mr. Netanyahu would choose escalation over engagement", the senior most Congress leader wrote.

Sonia also accused Israel of "double standard", asserting, "Israel itself is a nuclear weapons state with a long record of military aggression against its neighbours."

"In contrast, Iran remains a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and had, under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, agreed to stringent limits on uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief", Sonia wrote.

Old Video Viral

जब इंदिरा गांधी की हत्या हुई, यासिर अराफात फूट-फूट कर रो पड़े। उन्होंने कहा — "मेरी बहन चली गई।"

ग़ाज़ा पट्टी में कई घरों में उस दिन खाना नहीं बना।

ईरान, इराक, फिलिस्तीन — हर जगह मातम जैसा शोक था, जैसे कोई अपना चला गया हो।



ऐसा था भारत का स्थान पश्चिम एशिया में। ऐसी थी इंदिरा… pic.twitter.com/OgNLImX04k — अपूर्व اپوروا Apurva Bhardwaj (@grafidon) June 21, 2025

In her article Sonia also reminded the Modi government in New Delhi of the deep ad strong ties India and Iran always had.

“Iran has been a long-standing friend to India and is bound to us by deep civilisational ties. It has a history of steadfast support, including in Jammu and Kashmir at crucial junctures. In 1994, Iran helped block a resolution critical of India at the UN Commission on Human Rights on the Kashmir issue. Indeed, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been much more cooperative with India than its predecessor, the Imperial State of Iran, that had tilted towards Pakistan in the 1965 and 1971 wars", she wrote.

"In the face of this humanitarian catastrophe, the Narendra Modi government has all but abandoned India’s long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-state solution, one that envisions a sovereign, independent Palestine living side-by-side with Israel in mutual security and dignity", Sonia wrote.

"New Delhi’s silence on the devastation in Gaza and now on the unprovoked escalation against Iran reflects a disturbing departure from our moral and diplomatic traditions. This represents not just a loss of voice but also a surrender of values", she wrote.

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi had also criticised Modi government's foreign policy and slammed its decision to abstain from voting on a UN resolution relating to Gaza .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.