A Clarion Call to Save Waqf Properties

The protest and resistance coming from the politically significant state of Bihar was an announcement to reject the amended Waqf Act 2025 terming it as black and arbitrary and against the fundamental rights of Muslims and Constitutional norms

Monday June 30, 2025 7:57 PM , Manzar Imam

[Ameer-e-Shariat Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, and former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD Leader, Tejaswi Yadav, at the Patna Rally against Waqf Act Sunday June 29, 2025.]

Patna (Bihar): The Waqf Bachao, Dastūr Bachao (Save Waqf, Save Constitution) conference held at the historic Gandhi Maidan of Patna on Sunday June 29, 2025 has succeeded in sending out a strong message to the Modi-led NDA government that Muslims won't budge from their rightful claim on Waqf properties.

The message was simultaneously delivered and directed to JDU leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP's current bedfellow, famously known for changing political partners.

A swollen crowd of lakhs of people from Bihar and other states registered an emphatic protest declaring that Muslims have equal rights to follow and administer their faith and religious affairs, ownership of Waqf properties being one of them.

The opening note set the agenda of the conference that the amended Waqf Act 2025 was a direct attack on Muslims' properties, hence unacceptable.

The huge crowd on a sultry Sunday showed the indomitable spirit of the indefatigable people of the poll-bound state Bihar for the massive campaign led by Imarat Shariah Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & West Bengal, with support from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other organisations culminating into a huge public gathering, the like of which is rarely seen.

[Over 1 lakh people attended the Waqf Protection rally called by Imarat Sharia and supported by All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other organisations at Patna's Gandhi Maidan Sunday June 29, 2025.]

Presence of leaders of major opposition parties and civil society bodies from various parts of the country was a shoutout to the significance of the conference and a warning to the ruling parties that those in position of power must not dictate people about what to eat and wear and how to pray.

Leader of Opposition and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav used the opportunity to warn minorities and backward classes against the recent order of the Election Commission of India for a Special Intensive Revision in voters' list that is widely seen as a move to deprive them from casting their vote.

The ruling regime's selective treatment of minorities and vulnerable sections of the society, especially Muslims and Dalits already systemically oppressed by poverty and constant fear of the future is no longer hidden.

[All India Congress Committee Minority Department Chief and Rajya Sabha Member, Imran Pratapgarhi, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, Salman Khurshid, and other leaders at Waqf Bachao rally in Patna.]

The massive protest is bound to create ripple effects in the corridors of power both at Centre and states that power must be used with responsibility or masses will rise to question it.

Mohammad Shafi, National Vice-President of SDPI, who attended the conference, called the Patna rally an immensely successful programme which will impact the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

This message of unity and solidarity was loud and clear as a young participant Wali Rahmani said we won't give up until the law is revoked.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Rajya Sabha MP, Imran Pratapgarhi who said, "We are ready to offer any sacrifice to secure the Waqf endowments" of our ancestors and predecessors. Dipankar Bhattacharyya of CPIM said that the real goal of the Act was not reform but dispossession."

Despite the recent efforts from a breakaway group of clerics close to the ruling JDU who had questioned his authority, Ameer-e-Shariat Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani has stood firm in his resolve that Muslims will fight against any move aimed at depriving them of their rights as citizens of a secular and democratic country which guarantees equal rights to all irrespective of religion or region. He summed it tersely as "an ongoing campaign."

