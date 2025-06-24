Uttar Pradesh shows fear of Waqf Act 2025 misuse real: Umrain Rahmani

The way Mada’ris and Masa’jid are being demolished in Uttar Pradesh using Waqf Act 2025 although the matter is pending in the Supreme Court demonstrates the fear of its misuse is real, Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani said

Tuesday June 24, 2025 7:02 PM , ummid.com Staff Writer

[Maulana Umrain Rahmani said as many as 25 Mada’ris have been bulldozed in the last two months only in one district of Uttar Pradesh in the name of Waqf Act 2025. (Photo: ummid.com)]

Malegaon: The way Mada’ris and Masa’jid are being demolished in Uttar Pradesh using Waqf Act 2025 although the matter is pending in the Supreme Court demonstrates the fear of its misuse is real, Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani said.

“As many as 25 Mada’ris have been bulldozed in the last two months only in one district of Uttar Pradesh. All this has been done in the name of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 even as the apex court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the new act”, Maulana Umrain Rahmani, Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said.

The Muslim Personal Law board is one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court of India against the Waqf Act 2025. The court in its interim order has stayed some of the contentious provisions of the Act and the hearing on the others is ongoing.

“Fear mongering, lawlessness”

Speaking at the Waqf Protection Conference held in Malegaon Sunday, Maulana Umrain said the problem today in the country is not alone of law and order, but also of lawlessness.

“An atmosphere of fear is created in the name of the new Act. In the same district of the Uttar Pradesh, notices were given to two Mada’ris. Simultaneously, atmosphere of fear was created. This scared the Madrasa managements so much that they demolished the campuses on their own”, Maulana Rahmani said.

“Same thing happened in the outskirts of Pune where Muslims demolished two Masa’jid out of fear after getting notices”, he said.

Maulana Rahmani gave no further details. But, news agency PTI based on an official statement on May 12, 2025 reported that more than 350 religious sites, including Madrasas, Mosques, Mazars and Eidgahs, have been identified and subjected to sealing or demolition in recent days.

The report named UP districts such as Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj where the administration has launched campaign against "unauthorised religious sites".

"This makes Waqf Act 2025 the most serious for the Indian Muslims", Maulana Umrain said while speaking at the Conference attended by over 1,200 delegates from different district of Maharashtra.

"We should not be under any illusion that the new act will affect a particular area of the country. We should remember that at risk is not 1 or two acres of land. A huge majority of our Masa'jid, Mada'ris, Eidgahs, Qabristan and other Waqf properites will be in danger if this act is implemented", he said.

“Waqf is a religious matter”

Addressing the Minority Defence Committee’s North Maharashtra Conference held in Malegaon, Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, said the new Waqf Act is discriminatory and also rejected the notion that Waqf is a matter of management, and not of religion.

“There should not be any confusion about this. Waqf is part and partial of our religion. Any interference in Waqf is not only against the Constitution of India but also against our religion”, Maulana Rahmani, Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said.

Criticizing some sections of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 , Maulana Umrain Rahmani said they have been deliberately introduced to widen the communal divide.

“India will progress only when all communities – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and others, remain united. We must work together for communal unity and brotherhood. But, sadly, this government is doing the opposite”, he said.

