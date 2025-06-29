India Census 2026 Begins on April 1: Key Questions to Cover

Sunday June 29, 2025

New Delhi: The first phase of the Census 2026 will begin from April 01 for which the questionnaire has been prepared, the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner said.

In letters sent to Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said the house-listing operation will begin on April 1, 2026 whereas population enumeration will start on February 01, 2027.

The Registrar further said that the administrative boundaries will be frozen on December 31, 2025, disallowing the states and Union Territories to change the boundaries of its municipalities, panchayats, talukas, police stations, sub-districts and districts etc from January 1 2025 to March 31, 2027.

Key Questions to Cover

The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner has prepared around 3 dozen questions to be asked to the citizens in the first phase of Census 2026.

The surveyor will ask households about ownership of items like phones, internet, vehicles (bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, car, jeep, van), and appliances (radio, TV, transistor) among other things.

The citizens will also be asked about cereal consumption, sources of drinking water and lighting, type and access to latrines, wastewater disposal, bathing and kitchen facilities, fuel used for cooking and LPG/PNG connection.

Additional questions include the materials used for the floor, walls and roof of the house, its condition, number of residents, number of rooms, presence of married couples, and whether the household head is a female or belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Tribe.

The Narendra Modi government had earlier agreed for caste census – a demand repeatedly made by the Congress and other opposition parties.

India conducts population census every 10 years. The last census was conducted in 2011 and the next supposed to done in 2021 did not take place.

The government has not officially explained the reasons behind the delay. It is, however, believed the 2021 Census could not be done due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

