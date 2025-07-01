China sets new record in high speed train technology

The researchers at the Donghu Laboratory in Central China's Hubei Province have successfully tested a maglev train which runs at a speed of 650 kilometers per hour

[Screen grab of video shared by the China Media Group.]

A maglev train, short for magnetic levitation train, is a high-speed train that floats above its track using powerful magnets, eliminating friction and enabling very high speeds. The maglev trains use magnetic forces to levitate and propel themselves forward instead of wheels.

The Chinese researchers successfully accelerated a 1.1-tonne test vehicle to 650 km/h within just 1,000 meters, using advanced magnetic levitation support and electromagnetic propulsion systems, the state-run China Global Television Network reported.

"Fastest Speed"

Sharing the test data with the China Media Group, Director of the High-speed Maglev Electromagnetic Propulsion Technology Innovation Center at the lab, Li Weichao, said the vehicle reached the remarkable speed in about 7 seconds with a running distance of 600 meters.

"This is the fastest speed in the world," said Li.

The achievement was made possible by the lab's self-developed high-speed maglev test track that stretches only 1,000 meters in length.

"Typical Operating Speed"

Unlike conventional speed tests that require long tracks, usually 30 to 40 kilometers, the new test track has employed a short-distance acceleration method, which demands ultra-precise speed and positioning measurements, the Beijing based CGTN reported.

"The current speed measurement and positioning accuracy can reach up to 4 millimeters," said Li.

Li further said that the speed of 650 km/h is not the ultimate goal for the test line.

"Its typical operating speed is 800 km/h. The entire construction is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and the platform will meet the conditions for acceptance", he added.

