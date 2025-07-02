CUET UG 2025 Result: Steps and Link to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing the result of Common University Entrance Test UG 2025 (CUET UG 2025) on its official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Wednesday July 2, 2025 8:58 PM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

The National Testing Agency had conducted the CUET UG 2025 from May 13 to June 04, 2025.

A total of 13,54,699 candidates from India and abroad appeared in the entrance exam mandatory for admission in Undergraduate courses (UG) in Indian universities.

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the CUET UG exam in India and abroad, the NTA published the Provisional Answer Keys on June 17, 2025. The candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, till 11:00 PM June 20, 2025.

After analyzing the objections raised by the candidates the NTA published the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key on July 01, 2025.

The NTA said a total of 27 questions across various subjects and examination dates have been dropped. It also said that all candidates will be awarded 05 marks for each of these dropped questions, irrespective of whether they attempted the question or not.

CUET UG 2025 Result

After the release of CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key, the next step is the declaration of result.

The NTA has not officially confirmed the date and time to release the CUET UG result. However, as per the last years’ record, the NTA declares CUET UG result after releasing the final answer key.

Accordingly, the candidates can expect their CUET UG result and score any moment.

Steps to check CUET UG 2025 Result

Go to official website: “cuet.nta.nic.in” Click on the link marked as “CUET UG 2025 Result” Enter Application No/ID and Password Download the result in PDF Take a printout

The CUET (UG) - 2025 was conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

(Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com)

