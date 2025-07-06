CA Final, Inter May 2025 Results Declared - Toppers List

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Final and Inter exams held in May 2025 on its official website icai.nic.in

Monday July 7, 2025 1:03 AM , ummid.com News Network

ICAI CA May 2025 Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Final and Inter exams held in May 2025 on its official website icai.nic.in.

Along with the results, the ICAI has also published on its official website icai.nic.in the Merit List and list of CA Final and Inter Toppers.

CA Final May 2025: List of Toppers

AIR 1: Rajan Kabra (86%)

AIR 2: Nishitha Bothra (83.83%)

AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah (82.17%)

CA Intermediate May 2025: List of Toppers

AIR 1: Disha Ashish (85.50%)

AIR 2: Devidan Yash (83.83%)

AIR 3: Yamish Jain (83.67%)

AIR 3: Nilay Dangi (83.67%)

CA Final May 2025 All India Topper Rajan Kabra hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, originally Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Rajan Kabra is the first from Aurangabad to secure the first position in the Chartered Accountant exam.

In a double joy for Aurangabad, CA Inter May 2025 All India Rank 2holder Devidan Yash Sandeep is also from the City.

CA May 2025 Results Statistics

The ICAI had conducted CA Final and Intermediate exams between May 16 and May 24, 2025 for Group 1 and Group 2 papers.

The passing percentage of students who appeared in CA Final Group 1 is 22.38% while those clearing in Group 2 is 26.43%.

The pass percentage of candidates who cleared Group 1 & 2 both is 18.75%.

In CA Intermediate May 2025 exam, pass percent of Group 1 is 14.67% whereas success rate of Group 2 is 21.51%.

The pass percentage of candidates who cleared Group 1 & 2 both is 13.33%.

CA Foundation Result 2025

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also released today the CA Foundation May 2025 result along with toppers details and their ranks.

According to the CA Foundation Toppers List released today, Vrinda Agarwal secured the top rank i.e. All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in CA Foundation exam. She scored 90.5% marks.

The second and third ranks in CA Foundation have been bagged by Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar (89.75%) and Shardul Shekhar Vichare (89.5%) marks respectively.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.