PM Modi twist in row over Ayatollah Khamenei posters in India

Some people from the Shia community in Uttar Pradesh are now putting up posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Iranian leaders, as police removed large flex banners hailing Ayatollah Khamenei

Saturday July 5, 2025

[A poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken down in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh by UP Police.]

Mumbai: Some people from the Shia community in Uttar Pradesh are now putting up posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Iranian leaders, as police removed large flex banners hailing Ayatollah Khamenei.

People from the Shia community in the last week had put up banners and posters of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, hailing him as a hero in reference to the 12-day war between Iran and Israel which came to end on June 24, 2025 .

Posters of the Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei and other Iranian leaders were spotted in Lucknow, Bijnaur and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Pune in Maharashtra and various other places in India.

[The image of PM Modi seen in a meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader and former Iran's President has now been put up at some places.]

The Police, however, removed these posters. In Loni Station area of Pune, Police deployed cranes to take down the Iranian leader’s poster.

The police action in Pune came after protest by Bajrang Dal and other right wing groups.

Interestingly, the Police said “no objectionable content was found on the banner”.

“It was removed because permission to put the banner was not taken”, Police said.

In a move purportedly to neutralize the Police action, people from the Shia community in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh put up a poster of Iran’s Supreme Leader along with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen in a meeting with Iran’s former President and Ayatollah Khamenei.

The move has left Uttar Pradesh in a tizzy, and so far, there is no report of UP Police removing the poster of the Iranian leaders seen with PM Modi.

India, at official level and in public, neither sided with Iran nor with Israel during the 12-day war between the two countries. But, it is widely perceived that India has been inclined towards Israel.

Campaigns supporting Israel and demonising Iran also ran on different social media platforms by right wing trolls and the supporters of the present dispensation. This, despite the government’s claim that India has a “strong and decades old relationship” with Iran.

