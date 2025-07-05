Sushil Kedia apologizes after Raj Thackeray’s men vandalize his office

Entrepreneur Sushil Kedia Saturday apologized for his Marathi remarks after his Mumbai office was attacked allegedly by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers

Saturday July 5, 2025 2:10 PM , Staff Reporter

Mumbai: Entrepreneur Sushil Kedia Saturday apologized for his Marathi remarks after his Mumbai office was attacked allegedly by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers.

Sushi Kedia had two days ago challenged MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and said he will not learn Marathi language come what way.

"I dont know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai, and with your gross misconduct, I ahve made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya, I won’t learn Marathi.

"Kya karna hai bol?” Kedia wrote on social media platform X.

Kedia’s post sparked a huge outrage in political circles. After the post, Kedia said, he received threatening phone calls. But, he remained firm.

“Drama band kar Raj Thackeray… Tere do chaar gunde 10-20 thappad maar lenge to maar lenge... Hamare jaise apni wali pe aa gaye aur aamaran anshan ghoshit kar diya ham jaisi ne jab tak tu haath jod ke maafi nahi maangta to kya bachega tera?” Kedia wrote in another post on X.

Screen shot of Sushil Kedia's posts that invited MNS ire

Watch Video: MNS Workerks Attack Kedia's Office

Kedia, howeve, apologized after his office in Mumbai was vandalized allegedly by the MNS workers.

“My tweet was written in a wrong state of mind, under duress and stress”, Kedia said in a video message posted on X.

He said he was "under extreme mental pressure" because of the violence inflicted on the people who do not speak Marathi.

“(Due to which) I ended up in over reacting… I realize, I must take back and withdraw my overreaction”, he said.

“I accept my mistake and apologize”, he said.

Language Battle

People living in Maharashtra are not unfamiliar with uproars and violence over Marathi language. The latest controversy erupted after the BJP-led Maharashtra government in a GR announced to make Hindi language mandatory in English and Marathi medium schools.

After outrage, the Maharashtra government withdrew the GR , but the controversy persisted.

Sushil Kedia made his now withdrawn comments on X after a street vendor in Mumbai was brutally beaten for not speaking Marathi.

Sushil Kedia's office was vandalized a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government will not "tolerate over Marathi".

“We have already initiated action, filed FIRs. One cannot force a businessman to speak in a particular language. There are Marathi businessmen in other states as well. They may not be fluent in the local language. So will they face violence?” he said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.