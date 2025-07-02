Watch: Trump reacts as Big Beautiful Bill passes Senate

Thank you, wow, thank you, U.S. President Donald Trump said as the U.S. Senate passed the controversial Big Beautiful Bill by just one vote

Wednesday July 2, 2025 6:46 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Thank you, wow, thank you, U.S. President Donald Trump said as the U.S. Senate passed the controversial Big Beautiful Bill by just one vote.

“Thank you, wow, thank you,” Trump, who was in Florida at the time of Senate vote, said.

“You know, I [was] listening to these wonderful words... But I was also wondering how we are doing because it is prime time. It shows I care about here, because I am here, but I should probably be there", he said.

Watch Video

Applause breaks out in Florida as @POTUS is informed that the Senate just passed the One Big Beautiful Bill pic.twitter.com/cumppNBADp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2025

The U.S. Senate Tuesday passed the Trump's signature domestic policy bill by the narrowest margin of 51 to 50.

GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski's vote was the decider to pass, what Trump administration has named, “Big Beautiful Bill” but the critics call it "the most hated piece of legislation" in the U.S. history.

Besides cutting health care coverage for millions of Americans, the bill also proposes a 5% levy on remittances sent abroad .

The bill also advances a package that would slash taxes, reduce social safety net programs and boost military and immigration enforcement spending while adding $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

Trump threatens Mamdani, other 'bad guys'

Soon after the bill was passed, Trump who had made illegal immigration to U.S. a major poll plank is now talking about deporting U.S. citizens too.

“We have a lot of bad people … many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here too”, he said in Florida.

Trump also threatened to arrest New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani , calling him a communist, and saying he may be living in the United States illegally.

Trump and Mamdani are at loggerheads because of the latter openly advocating the rights of immigrants, and also vowing to arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu and send him to International Criminal Court (ICC) which has issued arrest warrant against him over war crimes .

Musk, others intensify opposition

Meanwhile, the opposition to the bill has surged. Soon after the Senate vote, the trade union representing 860,000 electrical workers said the bill will cost "hundreds of thousands of good-paying construction jobs."

Tesla, X and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has also intensified his opposition to the bill. Musk has also challenged Trump to cut subsidies given to his companies.

Earlier, Musk had said if the bill becomes a law, he will move ahead with the decision to establish a new political party . "Americans need a better alternate than the Republicans and Democrats", Musk said.

Musk challenged Trump after the U.S. President threatened to cut subsidies to SpaceX and Tesla, and deport him back to South Africa. South Africa is Musk's birthplace.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.