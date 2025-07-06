Ghana woman “died, buried” during Hajj 2025 returns home alive

Natives in Madina – a suburb near Ghana capital Accra, have been left with mixed emotions after a local female pilgrim declared dead and buried during this year’s Hajj returned home alive

Sunday July 6, 2025 9:58 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Around 20,000 Muslims from Ghana performed Hajj this year alongside close to 1.7 million pilgrims from different parts of the world. (Inset: Fatima Kassim)]

Accra: Natives in Madina – a suburb near Ghana capital Accra, have been left with mixed emotions after a local female pilgrim declared dead and buried during this year’s Hajj returned home alive.

The story of Fatima Kassim, who belongs to Madina UN community, travelled to Makkah to perform Hajj this year. She was declared dead, and her relatives had even performed her funeral following the “confirmation” received from Ghana Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

Fatima Kassim, however, returned home on July 03, 2025 – alive and healthy.

Her surprise return was unbelievable for her relatives. Some of them, although happy and pleased, flee the locality thinking they had seen a ghost.

A Case of Mistaken Identity

Later investigations found Fatima Kassim to be a victim of mistaken identity.

According to Alhaji Iddi Sumaila, Director of Administration of the Hajj Taskforce, the mix-up happened at a Saudi hospital where two women were receiving treatment.

"One had a tourist visa, and the other was part of our Hajj group. At the time their passports were not with them. This is why we mistakenly assigned the tourist’s identity to the pilgrim", he said.

"Usually, when such things happen, it is the Embassy that takes a call. So they issued the death certificate. We thought the one with our group had passed and the other with tourist visa was admitted", he explained.

Happy and in Shock - Family's Mixed Feeling

Talking to Citi News’ Umaru Sanda Amadu at their Madina residence, a visibly shaken relative shared the family’s emotional turmoil.

“I feel happy and sad because we are still confused about the situation. This is like a wonder”, she said.

Around 20,000 Muslims from Ghana performed Hajj this year alongside close to 1.7 million pilgrims from different parts of the world.

Reporting the Fatima's case, myjoyonline.com said the rare but serious mistake should prompt a comprehensive review of the identification and verification procedures for Ghanaian pilgrims, particularly in cases involving medical emergencies abroad.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.