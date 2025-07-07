Charlie Chaplin, Donald Trump and Netanyahu

Monday July 7, 2025 8:44 PM , Sally Dugman

[Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator]

This proactive Palestinian Pulverizers of humans, D. Trump who is indirectly responsible for the deaths of many thousands of Palestinian people of all ages, has no standing to say something like this utterly stupid statement about Putin:

Trump said Friday he was “very unhappy” about his telephone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying:

“He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it’s no good”.

Does he really think that we, the populous who watch his eagerly gifted Israeli and Ukrainian slated bombs be used to tear apart people of all ages, all can’t see through his own hoodwinking, murderous double standards?

Does he automatically think that we don’t see where our hard earned U.S. tax dollars are going? If so, he’s an even worse conniving and manipulative moron than I initially thought!

In fact, he is bankrupting my country deliberately for his own indirect personal gains every which way — including getting rid of Medicaid and food stamps as much as possible on which poor Americans rely to stay healthy and be a bit better fed.

In my view because of such disastrous choices as this warmongering President makes, we in the USA, also, have no money for much of rebuilding our old bridges, fixing potholed roads, replacing lead water pipes like the kind found in Flint, Michigan; replacing decaying, antiquated electrical systems; supporting public broadcast, nor doing much of anything else beneficial for our society as a whole since we have an ever growing and huge federal deficit as we keep loading our tax dollars and ever greater funds into the wars that enrich warmongers with stocks in munition companies (like many members of our Congress have), as well as to give tax breaks to wealthy individuals and companies so that there will be gratitude toward Trump such that he might get additional political donations from the millionaire and billionaire recipients of his largess or perhaps another form of bribery like another gifted jet or two, offers to let him build a resort on stolen Gaza land or other perks.

Meanwhile, what a deeply deplorable monster he is! Imagine your child’s or your lungs taking in this garbage caused by his actions combined with actions from his intertwined Israeli butchering counterparts.

How anyone can stand our President one iota, who’s heavily responsible for thousands upon thousands of deaths of Palestinian citizens and many humanitarians from other lands trying to help them, is beyond my comprehension. Why, it’s like liking a newly embodied Hitler!

Instead of his reading as many Nazi related books as he reportedly does, it would serve him well to reflect upon Chaplin’s speech about our way to uplift rather than tear down and destroy humanity.

It is beautiful and uplifting. It’s here! (I read that it was Chaplin’s response to being wrongly and erroneously told that he was unAmerican and a communist, not that I care if he had been either as I have no say in others’ chosen political beliefs, sexual orientations, skin color or other factors shaping their lives.)

Charlie Chaplin, a mostly silent, funny-walking comedian and known womanizer cuts the grade for being a decent human and people such as blood thirsty, deliberate, conniving murderers like Trump and Netanyahu undeniably do not cut into much of anything except people’s bodies and the ruined landscapes. So, of course, it’s easy to see the difference between these sickos and Chaplin in the end.

The Final Speech from The Great Dictator :

“I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be an emperor. That’s not my business. I don’t want to rule or conquer anyone. I should like to help everyone – if possible – Jew, Gentile – black man – white. We all want to help one another. Human beings are like that. We want to live by each other’s happiness – not by each other’s misery. We don’t want to hate and despise one another. In this world there is room for everyone. And the good earth is rich and can provide for everyone. The way of life can be free and beautiful, but we have lost the way. “Greed has poisoned men’s souls, has barricaded the world with hate, has goose-stepped us into misery and bloodshed. We have developed speed, but we have shut ourselves in. Machinery that gives abundance has left us in want. Our knowledge has made us cynical. Our cleverness, hard and unkind. We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery we need humanity. More than cleverness we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost… “The aeroplane and the radio have brought us closer together. The very nature of these inventions cries out for the goodness in men – cries out for universal brotherhood – for the unity of us all. Even now my voice is reaching millions throughout the world – millions of despairing men, women, and little children – victims of a system that makes men torture and imprison innocent people. “To those who can hear me, I say – do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed – the bitterness of men who fear the way of human progress. The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish… “Soldiers! don’t give yourselves to brutes – men who despise you – enslave you – who regiment your lives – tell you what to do – what to think and what to feel! Who drill you – diet you – treat you like cattle, use you as cannon fodder. Don’t give yourselves to these unnatural men – machine men with machine minds and machine hearts! You are not machines! You are not cattle! You are men! You have the love of humanity in your hearts! You don’t hate! Only the unloved hate – the unloved and the unnatural! Soldiers! Don’t fight for slavery! Fight for liberty! “In the 17th Chapter of St Luke it is written: ‘the Kingdom of God is within man’ – not one man nor a group of men, but in all men! In you! You, the people have the power – the power to create machines. The power to create happiness! You, the people, have the power to make this life free and beautiful, to make this life a wonderful adventure. “Then – in the name of democracy – let us use that power – let us all unite. Let us fight for a new world – a decent world that will give men a chance to work – that will give youth a future and old age a security. By the promise of these things, brutes have risen to power. But they lie! They do not fulfil that promise. They never will! “Dictators free themselves but they enslave the people! Now let us fight to fulfil that promise! Let us fight to free the world – to do away with national barriers – to do away with greed, with hate and intolerance. Let us fight for a world of reason, a world where science and progress will lead to all men’s happiness. Soldiers! in the name of democracy, let us all unite!”

In the movie in which this speech is spoken, Charlie Chaplin plays both the roles of a meek Jewish barber who resides in a ghetto slums and a ruling dictator of an imaginary country, Tomainia.

In addition, he wrote the moving dictator speech, himself, in addition to his reflections about the film including his having commented “One doesn’t have to be a Jew to be anti Nazi. All one has to be is a normal decent human being.”

How true!

I’ll add to modernize his outlook: “One doesn’t have to be a Palestinian to be anti genocidal. All one has to be is an average, kindly and decent human being.”

How regrettable that Hitler’s grave and severe atrocities are repeating now with real live actors like Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu conjoined to the hilt as one entity to reenact the role of Adolf Hitler. How unacceptably vicious and dreadful for us all!

[The writer, Sally Dugman, lives in and writes from MA, USA, considered the best state of the Union based on a large number of separate indices, but in my view it is due to our largess and sense of duty as we take care of our whole society as best as we can here in my location, including our visiting foreigners such as students and immigrants.]

