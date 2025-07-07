Trump issues fresh warning as BRICS leaders meet in Brazil

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning against BRICS countries calling the platform of indulging in “anti-American policies”.

In a post on his social media platform Trust Social, Trump said the BRICS countries and others aligning with the platform should be ready for additional tariffs.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy", Trump wrote in the post.

Trump issued fresh warning as the leaders, mainly from developing world, gathered in Brazil capital Rio de Janeiro for the 2-day 2025 BRICS Summit which opened Sunday July 06, 2025.

Trump's Earlier Warning

This is not the first time Trump has threatened BRICS countries. He had similarly issued warning soon after winning the U.S. Presidential elections.

Trump was especially vocal about the proposed BRICS currency which is projected to challenge the U.S. dollar dominance in the world.

“The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump had said earlier.

“We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar or, they will face 100 percent tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy”, he added.

BRICS slam Trump's tariff war

On the first day of the BRICS 2025 Summit in Brazil, the leaders condemned Trump's tariff, attacks on Iran, but refrained from naming U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Gaza also came for a discussion at the summit when Brazil’s President Lula da Silva said the world must act to stop what he describes as an Israeli “genocide” in Gaza.

Calling Trump's tariff “inconsistent with WTO (World Trade Organization) rules", the BRICS leaders said that the restrictions “threaten to reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty.”

The BRICS group - initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, later expanded to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia.

