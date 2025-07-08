Gaza ceasefire in limbo as Trump, Netanyahu talk of displacing Palestinians

Speculations that a ceasefire deal in Gaza could be reached when Netanyahu meets Trump in Washington Monday seem to be untrue as the two again talked of forcibly displacing Palestinians from the besieged enclave

Washington: Speculations that a ceasefire deal in Gaza could be reached when Netanyahu meets Trump in Washington Monday seem to be untrue as the two again talked of forcibly displacing Palestinians from the besieged enclave.

“Israel is working closely with the United States to relocate Palestinians from Gaza”, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been designated a war criminal by the International Criminal Court (ICC), said.

“We are very close to finding countries who will take Palestinians displaced from Gaza” he said while sharing a dinner table with Donald Trump in White House, Washington DC.

Trump was in total agreement to what Netanyahu said.

“With cooperation from the countries surrounding Israel, something good will happen”, he said.

The controversial proposal of re-locating Palestinians from Gaza has been rejected by Resistance Groups and Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia – a close U.S. ally.

Earlier, reports that Egypt and Libya have agreed to take Palestinians displaced from Gaza have also been refuted by the two countries.

Ironically, while Trump and Netanyahu touted the idea of displacing the Palestinians from their homeland, the latter said he had recommended the former for the Nobel Peace Prize.

