Hajj 2026 Registration Begins, Apply Now

The Haj Committee of India has started receiving Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who wish to travel to Makkah for Hajj 2026 (Haj 1447 H) through its website hajcommittee.gov.in

The Haj Committee of India started receiving application and registration of pilgrims from Monday July 07. The last date of application is July 31, 2025.

Pilgrims from India performing Hajj this year should note that application form will be accepted online only, either directly or through State Haj Committees.

The Haj Committee of India (HCOI) had published the Haj Policy 2026 for Hajj 1447 H before starting online application through its official website hajcommittee.gov.in.

The Haj Committee of India said that the passport of pilgrims applying for Hajj 1447 AH must be issued before the closing date of Haj application which is July 31, 2026.

Regarding the cover size, the HCoI said, it should be minimum 1 (one) and Maximum 5 (five) Adults. The Haj Committee has not said about the infants and minors.

Pilgrims should note that the Saudi Government had last year cancelled in the last minute visa for selected minors below 12 years of age.

Regarding, ladies and female Haj pilgrims travelling without their Mehrams, the Haj Committee guidelines said, ladies aged 45 or above, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a male Mehram and their school of thought (Maslak) permits, are allowed to travel in groups of 4 or more ladies.

The Haj Committee of India also said a companion is must for pilgrims above 65 years of age.

Pilgrims can alos use "Haj Suvidha" app to apply for Hajj 2026. The Hajj app is available for iPhone and android smartphones.

Application Cancellation

The Haj Committee has also strict guidelines for application cancellation. The Haj Committee of India said cancellation of application on any ground, other than death or serious illness of the applicant, will attract penalties and incur financial losses.

"Pilgrims are therfore advised to apply only after careful consideration", the Haj Committee of India Haj 2026 notification said.

The Haj Committee of India has not revealed the details of Advance Haj Amount payment. The pilgrims however will be required to pay the processing fees online while submitting the form.

Hajj 2026 Qurrah

If the number of application is more than the Haj committee quota, the final list will be prepared by centralised computerised Qurrah or draw of lots.

"The order of priority for confirmation of the seats in a state/UT is: Category-1: 65 or above age category including such LWM, Category-2: Ladies without Mehram below age of 65, and Category-3: General Category", the Haj Committee said.

"For Haj-2026, it would be mandatory for pilgrims aged 65 or above to be accompanied by a companion with highest priority in allotment being given to the 65 or above age category. This age criteria was earlier 70 years and now it has been reduced due to arduous and strenuous nature of pilgrimage and harsh climatic conditions in KSA", the Haj Committee said.

"After the Category-1 and Category-2 applications have been exhausted, the qurrah (draw of lots) will be held state/UT wise among the general category applicants for the remaining seats. Another waiting list, called as General Waiting List (GWL) or Category-3 waiting list will be prepared by conducting qurrah (draw of lots) among those applicants who applied under the general category but could not get a confirmed seat", the Haj Committee of India said.

Hajj 2026 Embarkation Points

Last year, there were a total of 20 Embarkation Points (EPs) for Hajj 2025 as against 21 in 2024. These Haj embarkation points are likely to remain same.

The pilgrims will be required to give two preferences for EP in order of priority.

The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Bhopal, 6. Aurangabad, 7. Jaipur, 8. Nagpur, 9. Delhi, 10. Mumbai,11. Kolkata, 12. Bengaluru, 13. Hyderabad, 14. Cochin, 15. Chennai, 16. Ahmedabad, 17. Lucknow, 18. Kannur, 19. Vijayawada, 20. Calicut

In case of number of passengers travelling from an EP goes above or below the economic operation of the air charter services, MoMA reserves the right to reallocate the passengers to any other EP in the interest of smooth air charter operations and air safety protocols, the HCoI said.

The Haj flight schedule will be published in due course.

Qurbani (Adahi)

The Haj committee has also advised pilgrims to use the Qurbai facility provided by it through authorised entities.

"Adahi (Qurbani) is permitted only through entities authorised by KSA for the same. Pilgrims should not fall prey to fraudsters in the name of Qurbani.

"Adahi through authorised entities will be arranged by HCoI for the covers who opt for it (all pilgrims of a cover have to opt together). Once exercised, the option cannot be revoked. The Adahi (Qurbani) coupons will be optional.

"The HCoI will issue a n advisory in format of dos & don’ts for pilgrims which will also have information about Adahi coupon (how does it look, colour, features etc)", the Haj Committee guidelines for Hajj 2025 said.

Hajj Quota

Saudi Arabia has allotted a quota of 175,025 pilgrims to India, as per the last year's record. Of them 70% will go through the Haj Committee and the remaining seats will be given to private tour operators.

“The Government of India (GoI) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) sign the Haj Agreement every year, in which the number of Haj seats allocated to India is incorporated. Out of the total number of quota allocated to the Government of India (GoI), 70% will be allocated to the HCoI and the remaining 30% will be allocated to HGOs”, the Haj Policy said.

The Haj Committee quota this year is 10% more than the previous years. Till Hajj 2024, 40% of the seats from India’s Haj quota was given to PTOs.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

