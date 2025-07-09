Karnataka UGCET 2025: Round 1 Option Entry Link Active

Wednesday July 9, 2025 10:06 AM

Karnataka UGCET 2025 Counselling: Candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Architecture and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2025 (KCET 2025) should submit their course and college preferences using Option Entry link on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made active the link for UGCET 2025 option entry on its website .

As per the counselling schedule released by the KEA, candidates are given 7 days time to submit options along with college and course preferences.

The candidates who have verified their documents and have also downloaded verification slip can proceed for option, choice and preference filling.

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

Steps for KCET 2025 Option Entry

Click here to go to the official website: " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "UGCET - 2025 First Round Option Entry Link 8/07/2025" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.

Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.

Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.

Candidates should note that h/she will be allowed the Option Entry only if his/her name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.

Before proceeding for option entry candidates are required to download verification slip. If they have not yet, they can download KCET verification slip by following the steps and link given here.

KCET 2025 Seat Matrix

Candidates are also advised to refer the KCET 2025 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

Karnataka UGCET Option and Preference Form filling link is provided to students so that they can submit their college preferences.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise before starting choice and option submission.

KCET 2025 Counselling Schedule

A detailed counselling schedule, along with the last date of option entry, will be notified soon.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2025 on April 16 and 17, 2025. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 15, 2025. The UGCET 2025 Karnataka result was announced on May 24, 2025.

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2025 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2025 counselling.

