Karnataka UGNEET 2025: New Application Link Opens

Wednesday July 9, 2025 12:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made active new admission link for the students who have cleared NEET UG 2025 but have so far not applied for Karnataka UG NEET 2025 Counselling underway for admission in Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses.

Candidates participating in Karnataka UGNEET 2025 Medical, Dental and AYUSH counselling should note that the new application link opened on the website is for fresh registration.

This link, opened on July 07, 2025, is meant for students who have not applied so far. Such students can apply till 11:00 AM July 10, 2025, the KEA said.

KEA UGNEET 2025 Application

Go to the official website: " kea.kar.nic.in ".

". From the "Admission" drop down menu, click on UG NEET 2025.

Select Medical/Dental or AYUSH as per your choice.

Click on " Submission of New UGNEET Application".

Click on the appropriate link and complete the Online Registration.

KEA UGNEET Roll Number Enrollment

The candidates who have already registered can enroll their roll numbers to proceed further in the medical and dental admission counselling.

For this, candidates will be required to use the link provided on the website marked as "UGNEET 2025 NEET Roll Number Enrollment Link".

The KEA had earlier also published on its website list of documents to be produced for NRI candidates.

KCET 2025 Counselling Schedule

A detailed counselling schedule, along with the date of option entry, will be notified soon.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2025 on April 16 and 17, 2025. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 15, 2025. The UGCET 2025 Karnataka result was announced on May 24, 2025.

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2025 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2025 counselling.

