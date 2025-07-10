'Pocket sized AI powerhouse' Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 unveiled

Samsung Electronics Wednesday unveiled Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow

Thursday July 10, 2025

[Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet. (Image: Samsung Electronics)]

Seoul: Samsung Electronics Wednesday unveiled Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow.

Galaxy Z Flip7 is small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver the handiest assistance.

"The phone melds Galaxy AI with a new edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design. From intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability", Samsung said.

“Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) at Samsung Electronics.

“By bringing rich multimodal AI capabilities and seamless functionality to the FlexWindow, we’ve created a device that adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world", Roh said.

Stunning FlexWindow Display

Content spills elegantly from edge-to-edge on the Galaxy Z Flip7’s stunning FlexWindow display, which brings essentials front and center and makes it easy to type out quick messages, check schedules at a glance and snap high-quality selfies.

"Galaxy Z Flip’s brightest FlexWindow yet delivers a super-smooth refresh rate, so everything looks vivid and feels fluid — even when outside on a sunny day", Samsung said.

Thinnest and Slimmest

Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet.

Galaxy Z Flip7 is crafted for portability and puts powerful performance right in the palm of the user’s hand.

With its compact size and sleek silhouette, it slips effortlessly into a small pocket or purse, perfect for whatever the day brings.

"Whether catching calls during a coffee outing or snapping pictures at the store — no need to worry about the inevitable drops and bumps along the way", Samsung said.

"It’s also built to last and engineered to handle the rigors of daily use", the phone manufacturer said.

Galaxy Z Flip7 Specification

Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by Exynos 2500 mobile processor. It comes in two variants - 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage, and 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage.

The phone comes with Rear Dual Camera - 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera and 50MP Wide-angle Camera.

Official Intro Video

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 runs Android 16 and One UI 8 operating systems. It is available in three color options - Blue Shadow, Jet-Black, Coral-red.

Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25, Samsung said.



