Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Unpacked - What's New?

Thursday July 10, 2025 0:43 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Weighing just 215 grams, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image: Samsung Electronics)]

Seoul: Samsung Electronics Wednesday unpacked Galaxy Z Fold7 billed as the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series to date.

While launching the new smartphone today, Samsung said it brings together the best of Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation.

The new Galaxy fold delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded.

"And with the new One UI 8 as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimized for the foldable form factor", Samsung said.

Next Chapter of Foldables

TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, called the Galaxy Z Fold7 "next chapter of foldables".

“Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” said Roh said.

“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want — powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one", Roh added.

Thinnest, Lightest Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy Z Fold7 is crafted for the consumers who want the everyday portability and intuitive feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display — all in one device.

"With its ultra-thin and light design and wider cover display, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded", Samsung said.

Weighing just 215 grams, Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. The device comes with a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, a wider screen with a new 21:9 aspect ratio, according to Samsung Electronics.

Most Expansive Screen on Galaxy Smartphone

When unfolded, Galaxy Z Fold7 reveals an expansive screen that expands the workspace for editing, multitasking and immersive viewing — getting more out of Galaxy AI.

"The main display on Galaxy Z Fold7 is 11% larger than the previous generation, providing even more screen real estate for content editing and multitasking across multiple apps", Samsung said.

The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display offers ultra-rich contrast, true blacks and vibrant detail that makes everything pop — from movies to tabs open while multitasking. With Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, Galaxy Z Fold7 stays brilliantly visible even in direct sunlight", the phone manufacturer said.

Galaxy Z Fold7 Specification

Under the hood, Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the best-in-class processor used in Galaxy devices. It’s uniquely customized and makes on-device AI processing tasks — like real-time language translation and Generative Edit — faster and more seamless.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers performance boosts of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power fuels Galaxy Z Fold7’s ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise.

Official Video

Galaxy Z Fold7 now brings the best of the Galaxy’s pro-grade camera experience to a foldable, combining advanced hardware with intelligent processing for consistently stunning results. Its high-resolution camera captures incredible detail, vibrant color and rich texture, pulling users back into every moment.

"AI-enhanced imaging automatically optimizes lighting, detail and realism, so photos and videos stay sharp and vivid, even in low light settings such as milestone dinners and late-night café scenes", Samsung said.

The phone comes in three memory variants - 16GB Memory with 1TB internal storage, 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage and 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 runs Android 16 and One UI 8 operating systems. Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25, Samsung said.



