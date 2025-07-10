No Supreme Court stay on Bihar voter list revision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Thursday July 10, 2025 refused to stay the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The apex court did not pronounce any order and deferred the hearing on the matter till July 28, 2025.

It however asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider three documents - Aadhaar, Ration Card and Voter ID card, during the ongoing electoral rolls verification process.

Announced barely few months before the 2025 state elections, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar has been opposed by the Congress and other political parties.

The SC hearing on the matter today was in response to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) petition challenging in the apex court the poll body's decision to revise the electoral rolls and voter lists in Bihar.

The matter has also been challenged in the Supreme Court by five others including MPs Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Supriya Sule of NCP (Sharad Pawar).

"Aadhaar No Proof of Citizenship"

The matter of citizenship and the roll of poll panel on it also came for discussion during the SC hearing Thursday.

The Election Commission contended that Aadhaar Card is not a proof of citizenship. It said, as per the constitution, only Indian citizens have the right to vote.’

The petitioners on the other hand said the poll panel is not authorized to confirm the citizenship of a person.

A SC bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi ruled out the stay but questioned the timing of the exercise.

“We are of the prima facie view that Aadhaar cards, Voted ID cards and the Ration cards be allowed in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls," the bench said.

The Poll Panel has fixed the last date to complete the process July 25, and August 01, 2025 as the date when the voter lists will be published.

The petitioners fear that because of lot many documents that the Election Commission is demanding as proof of citizenship could result in the omission of hundreds of thousands of genuine voters.

