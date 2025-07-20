Watch: China marks new speed milestone in robotics



China marked a new speed milestone when its robotic dog 'Black Panther 2.0' recorded a speed of 10.3 meters per second on live TV during a competition Sunday July 20, 2025

The Black Panther 2.0 set the new speed record on a treadmill during the World Robot Competition organised by China Media Group (CMG), China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

Usain Bolt vs Black Panther 2.0

Weighing 38 kilograms and standing at 0.63 meters tall, the robot reached the record-breaking speed, which is as fast as Usain Bolt, on the treadmill within 10 seconds of exceeding 10 meters per second.

The Jamaican retired sprinter Usain Bolt's 100-meter world record is 9.58 seconds, which translates to a speed of 10.44 meters per second.

The four-legged robot broke the machine dog world dash record set by Boston Dynamics' WildCat.

Among the show's other highlights, star robot dog XT70 showcased real-world rescue and emergency response capabilities.

Watch Video

China’s Black Panther 2.0 ran 100 meters in only 13.17 seconds. Just a little bit slower than Usain Bolt. pic.twitter.com/EdRnPUieJR — XIE Yongjun(@XIEYongjun_CHN) July 15, 2025

"One of world's fastest quadruped robot"

This robotic dog was unveiled in January this year. It boasts a peak stride frequency of five times per second, making it rank among the world's fastest quadruped robots.

The team behind this project is a collaboration between a humanoid innovation institute at Zhejiang University and the Hangzhou-based startup Mirror Me.

In another milestone in robotics, a team of robots utilised the metro to deliver goods to shops at metro stations in a test run at Wanxia Station on Shenzhen Metro Line 2 Monday, China Daily reported.

The metro delivery robots are equipped with an advanced AI dispatch system, panoramic lidar, and innovative chassis designs.

Earlier, the Chinese researchers at the Donghu Laboratory in Central China's Hubei Province successfully tested a maglev train which runs at a speed of 650 kilometers per hour, setting a new record in high speed train technology .

