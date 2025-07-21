Bangladesh Air Force plane crashes into school campus, 19 killed



Monday July 21, 2025 8:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

Dhaka: Around 19 people have been killed and 164 others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in Uttara, Dhaka, Monday July 21, 2025 afternoon, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Shahjahan Sikder, Deputy Assistant Director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters (Media Cell), also confirmed the tragic accident, local media reported.

The Bangladesh Air Force F‑7 BGI training jet took off at 13:06 Monday and malfunctioned. The pilot couldn’t eject and steered toward the Milestone School and College before impact, creating a hole in a classroom.

