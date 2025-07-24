Israeli woman (73) arrested for plotting to kill Netanyahu

Thursday July 24, 2025 10:15 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Benjamin Netanyahu (File image/X)]

Tel Aviv: A 73-yr-old Israeli woman has been arrested for plotting to kill Benjamin Netanyahu.

The woman is terminally ill. She decided to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu using rocket launcher.

An anti-government activist from Tel Aviv plotted to kill Netanyahu after she was diagnosed of her illness and decided to 'sacrifice' her life to save Israel from the current regime.

The woman reportedly shared her plan with another activist and asked him to help her purchase a rocket-propelled grenade to carry out the assassination, according to news agency AFP.



