CBSE lays strict conditions on schools enrolling more than 40 students

Friday July 25, 2025 11:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has laid down strict conditions on schools enrolling more than 40 students, simultaneously enforcing the maximum limit of 45, in a classroom.

The CBSE in its latest notification said the maximum limit of students should be 40. But exceptions were granted for enrollment of more than 40 students, with a cap of 45, considering various reasons like mid-session admissions, students repeating a class (Essential Repeat), medical grounds, change from hostel to day scholar or vice versa, or readmissions for improvement in studies.

“The school shall take admission up to the maximum limit of 45 students provided the classroom size is not less than 500 sq feet”, the CBSE said in its notification dated July 21, 2025.

“The school shall ensure the availability of 1 square meter built-up floor area per student in a classroom as per the Clause 4.8 of the CBSE Affiliation Bye-laws 2018”, the CBSE said.

At the same time, the CBSE encouraged the school managements to upgrade their infrastructure and build more classrooms so that the optimum enrollment limit of 40 is maintained.

“The schools are advised to continuously strive to augment their infrastructure to the extent possible and may construct additional classrooms so that the optimum enrollment in a section is kept up to 40 as per the Clause 4.8 of the affiliation Bye-laws of the board to ensure that the learning outcomes of the schools are not affected”, the CBSE said.

45 students cap

The CBSE further said, "No school shall admit students over and above 45 students per section, under any circumstances."

The CBSE further asked schools enrolling more than 40 students, up to of course the maximum of 45, to maintain the records of the reasons of the exceptional circumstances for granting admission beyond the prescribed limit.

"The reasons shall be recorded in the Admssion Withdrawal Register of the school", the CBSE said.

The CBSE also said that along with the Admssion Withdrawal Register, the reasons for admission beyond 40 students should also be uploaded on the portal at the time of registration of students Class IX-XII.

