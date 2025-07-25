TN Paramedical (Degree) 2025 Rank List Published - Check Here

Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Merit List 2025, also called as Rank List, in PDF having a total of 1,518 pages and containing the names of 60,696 candidates, has been released today on the official website tnmedicalselection.net

Friday July 25, 2025 5:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

TN Paramedical Degree Merit List 2025: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has published on its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net today i.e. Friday July 25, 2025 TN Paramedical Degree Provisional Rank List for Admission in various courses.

The list contains the names of 60,696 candidates who have registered for Tamil Nadu Paramedical Counselling for Degree courses in the year 2025-26.

Steps to check TN Paramedical Degree Rankt List

Go to the official website: "tnmedicalselection.net".

Clcik on the link "PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR PARAMEDICAL DEGREE COURSES 2025-26 Session" in the Notifications area of the home page.

TN Paramedical Medical List 2025 in PDF having 1,518 pages should open in PDF.

Check your name and Merit List status.

Candidates should note that TN Medical Selection Committee has not released counselling schedule which will be held Rank Wise along with the Rank List (Merit List). It will however publish the schedule soon.

TN Medical Counselling for Paramedical Degree is held for admission in B.Pharm, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. Radiography and Imaging Technology, B.Sc. Radio Therapy Technology, B.Sc. Cardio-Pulmonary Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. Operation Theatre & Anaesthesia Technology, B.Sc. Cardiac Technology, B.Sc. Critical Care Technology, B.Sc. Dialysis Technology, B.Sc. Physician Assistant, B.Sc. Accident & Emergency Care Technology, B.Sc. Respiratory Therapy, B.OPTOM, B.O.T, B.Sc. Neuro Electro Physiology, B.Sc. Clinical Nutrition and other courses.

The complete list of degree courses, available seats and name and address of colleges are given in the prospectus.

Candidates can also refer the prospectus for eligibility, fees, list of documents to be uploaded and other admission related queries.

Candidates should note that the date of release of Paramedical seat allotment result, choice and option filling and complete counselling schedule will be published on the official website soon.

