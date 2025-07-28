The Axis of Injustice: Living the Alphabets of Loss

Exploring systemic global inequality across political, economic, and educational structures, with metaphysical reflections on justice

Monday July 28, 2025 5:49 PM , Mujeeb Jaihoon

In the shattered streets of Khan Younis in Gaza, a barefoot child named Yousef was pulled from the remains of a tent that once served as his family's shelter. His brother clings to life in intensive care.

They are not alone — tens of thousands of children in Gaza have met similar fates, their names etched in rubble rather than schoolbooks. The hungry no longer learn art or algebra, but the alphabets of loss. The planet today revolves on the axis of injustice, not on compassion or fairness.

Every corridor of modern civilization bears the fingerprints of inequity. Doors of opportunity are open selectively, guarded by centuries-old prejudices disguised as policies. Education, once proclaimed the great equalizer, has turned into a luxury commodity. The hungry child in the slum learns not art or algebra, but the alphabets of loss.

Politics, in theory, is the art of representing the masses. Yet, in practice, it has become the mechanism of manipulating them. The powerful rest on the thrones empowered by propaganda, while the powerless are kept silent behind bureaucratic barricades sustained by brutality. Unfortunately justice is now weighed on the scale of Injustice—even truth must pay a toll to be heard in a courtroom.

Economics, once heralded as the engine of progress, has deteriorated into the chariot of exploitation. The rich, fueled by deregulation, watch their fortunes swell—while those who labor below are left with dust for their sweat. Nations are sold off in slices while thriving small and medium businesses are throttled to oblivion.

The tragedy of our times lies not just in inequality, but in the normalization of it. The masses have adapted to their chains, mistaking survival for freedom. They have accepted silence as the currency of peace. But peace built on such passive acceptance is no peace at all.

What remains, then, for the soul craving equilibrium? Afterlife, hence, the only hopeful alternative. It is the celestial court where no lobbyists can whisper, where status and skin color bear no privilege. It is the sanctuary where justice is not delayed, and truth not diluted. The oppressed dream not merely of paradise, but of a reckoning—one where balance is restored and injustice finally dethroned.

Heaven is a hope, not a distraction. It is a compass for the conscience, not a detour from duty. We must still strive to tilt this planet’s axis back toward justice. The scale may be broken—but it is ours to mend.

(The writer, Mujeeb Jaihoon, is an author and social critic whose work explores the spiritual undercurrents of contemporary life.)



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.