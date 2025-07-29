Donkey meat exports from Pakistan to China to be legalized

Pakistan is considering to legalize donkey meat exports to China, local media reports have said

Islamabad: Pakistan is considering to legalize donkey meat exports to China, local media reports have said.

According to Geo TV, two Chinese firms have applied for license to export donkey meats from Pakistan.

The move came after authorities busted an illegal abattoir in the capital, seizing nearly a tonne of meat and rescuing 50 live animals, Geo TV reported.

Major Market for Donkey Meat

China is a major market where donkey meat is used in cuisine and the hides for producing e-jiao - a traditional medicinal gelatin.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research Pakistan is reviewing the applications of the Chinese companies.

Once regulatory requirements are met, the companies could be authorised to export donkey meat and byproducts to China, per sources.

The proposed exports would be routed through Gwadar in Balochistan, which has been designated as the sole processing and export point for such trade.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data released in June, the number of donkeys in Pakistan has risen by 109,000 over the past year to 6.047 million, up from 5.938 million.

E-jiao Industry

The e-jiao industry requires an estimated 5.9 million donkey skins annually, which has put unprecedented pressure on global populations, according to a report by The Donkey Sanctuary, a British charity devoted to the animal’s welfare.

News agency Reuters in a report published last year said that China’s demand for e-jiao is fueling the slaughter of millions of donkeys around the world every year.

E-jiao has a 3,000-year history in the northern Shandong province, according to the government-backed China Daily newspaper. The province accounts for around 90% of China’s e-jiao production, it said.

It is considered a “national cultural heritage” and is one of the most important products in the traditional Chinese medicine industry, according to Chinese state media.

