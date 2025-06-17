DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025 Admission: Last Date Extended

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended the last date to apply for admission in Post SSC Diploma (Polytechnic Diploma Admission 2025) courses

The DTE Maharashtra had earlier fixed June 16, 2025 as the last date of application for Post SSC Diploma courses in the state. But, in a notification released late in the evening Monday, the DTE Maharashtra announced extension of the last date of application and students registration.

“The last date of online application and registration of students for the Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2025 has been extended till June 26, 2025”, the DTE Maharashtra said.

Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering, Technology, also known as Polytechnic Diploma, for the year 2025-26 started through DTE Maharashtra official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in from May 20, 2025.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025 - Steps

Candidates should note that since the admission process has started, the first step is to register online. For registration, a link has been made available using which the students should register themselves. While filling the registration form, students will be required to pay the counselling fees and submit the documents necessary for the admission in the Polytechnic courses. Students should note that the documents can be submitted offline at FCs or online using the link of the DTE Maharashtra admission website. List of the documents can be found on the website. Once registration is done, candidates will now need to wait for the release of the Merit List. The DTE Maharashtra will first release Provisional Merit List on June 28, 2025, as per the original notification. The candidates are required to check their name and other details are recorded correctly in the Merit List and all their documents uploaded properly. In case of any error theyr should raise objection from June 29 to 30, 2025. Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the DTE will publish final merit list on July 02, 2025. The next step after the release of the final merit list is Option Form submission. Candidates will be required to submit their options and college choice using the online form. The date of option form submission has not been confirmed yet. Based on the candidates ranking in the final merit list and the options submitted, DTE Maharashtra will then publish the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025 CAP Round 1 allotment status. If the students are satisfied with the allotted colleges, they can confirm their admission and pay the fees. If not satisfied, they can opt out of Round 1 and participate in CAP Round 2.

Steps to apply for DTE Post SSC Diploma Admission 2025

Click here to go to the official website: " poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on "New Registration".

Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.

Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.

Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 20 to June 26, 2025 (Extended from June 16)

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 28, 2025

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: June 29 to 30, 2025.

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 02, 2025.

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : Will be announced later

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: Will be announced later

E-Scrutiny Mode

DTE Maharashtra has started from the last year a new service called E Scrutiny. Using this option, candidates can electronically verify their documents. For this, they need to select "E-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the online registration form.

"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.

For offline verification, candidates will be required to visit Facilitation Centre (FC) and physically verify their documents before the last date.

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2025

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2025-26 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced .

