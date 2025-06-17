Mossad sites destroyed in Iranian missile attacks

Strategic military sites used by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has been destroyed in Iranian targeted attack, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday June 17, 2025

Tuesday June 17, 2025 10:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tehran/Tel Aviv: Strategic military sites used by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has been destroyed in Iranian targeted attack, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday June 17, 2025.

In the statement on Tuesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also confirmed the successful strike on the Israeli Military Intelligence Unit 8200 at the Glilot base near Tel Aviv.

“In the early hours of today, Tuesday, 17 June, IRGC aerospace division, in an impact-oriented operation, despite the presence of highly advanced defense systems, struck the Zionist regime's military intelligence center known as Aman and the center for planning terror operations and evils of the Zionist regime (Mossad) in Tel Aviv, and this center is currently burning,” read the statement.

The Iran attack on Mossad sites Tuesday came a day after Israel targeted the headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in an attack condemned as attack on press and media.

Iran’s Defense Ministry said it used a new, undetectable missile for the first time in the strike targeting the Israeli intelligence facility, noting that the attack successfully penetrated layered air defense systems supported by the United States.

Iran shoots down 4th F-35 fighter jets

On Tuesday, Iran also claimed shooting down 4th Israeli F-35 fighter jet in Tabriz. The IRGC had earlier claimed shooting down three F-35 fighter jets used by the Israeli forces. The Israeli F-35s are 5th generation fighter jets.

The official Iranian media also said the images circulating on social media on Tuesday showed the ‘Aman’ logistics center, part of the Israeli military intelligence complex in Glilot near Tel Aviv, up in flames.

Social media users are cicrulating the images showing ‘Aman’ logistics center in flames claiming to be Mossad headquarters.

Iran had earlier targeted power plant and oil refinery in Haifa, in retaliation of civilian areas, including a hospital, attacked by Israel.

The renowned Weizmann Institute of Science, located in the city of Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv was also destroyed in the Iranian retaliatory airstrikes that began Saturday June 14, 2025 .

Meanwhile, Israel Tuesday claimed airstrikes in Tehran, Isfahan and other areas of Iran. According to news agency AFP, its reporter heard a series of loud explosions in north Tehran Tuesday.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Israeli airstrikes around the city of Isfahan today afternoon, with air defense also firing.



