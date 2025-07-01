Maharashtra Engineering (BE/BTech) Admission 2025 Starts

Online registration for First Year Engineering (B.E/B.Tech) FE Admission 2025 in Maharashtra started from Saturday June 28, 2025

Tuesday July 1, 2025 1:10 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E / B.Tech) Admission 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell published on its official website fe2025.mahacet.org the Notification and simultaneously started online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech course for the year 2025-26.

According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2025) Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration started from Saturday June 28, 2025.

The last date of application has been fixed as July 08, 2025.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 28 to July 08, 2025

Document verification: June 30 to July 09, 2025 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 12, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 13 to 15, 2025

Display of the FE 25 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 17, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE25 CAP Round - I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2025 - Registration Steps

Go to official website: " fe2025.mahacet.org ".

". Click on Sign Up for New Registration.

Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2025 or not.

Use MHT CET 2025 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2025 IDs.

Follow the instruction and complete the registration.

Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2024) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2025.

