Pakistan’s ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’ to retaliate India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

The Pakistan Army early on Saturday May 10, 2025 launched a military operation, which it named, 'Bunyan ul Marsoos' in retaliation of India’s 'Operation Sindoor'

Saturday May 10, 2025 2:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

[The Pakistani forces said its indigenous Fatah-1 missile system was used to hit targets in India. (Video grab)]

The Pakistan Army early on Saturday May 10, 2025 launched a military operation, which it named, “Bunyan ul Marsoos” in retaliation of India’s “Operation Sindoor”.

Under the “ Operation Sindoor ”, India had launched a barrage of missiles on Pakistan hitting as many as 9 targets – five in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and 04 inside Pakistan, on May 07, 2025 to avenge the Pahalgam terrorist attack .

Pakistan had vowed retaliation. And, after three days of playing “hide and seek”, Pakistan finally launched its military operation “Bunyan ul Marsoos”.

Briefing the media after the military operation early in the morning Saturday, the Pakistani army claimed hitting a number of military and strategic targets in the Indian Territory.

The Pakistani forces further said its indigenous Fatah-1 missile system was used to hit targets in India.

No heavy damages: India

India confirmed Pakistan attacked its air bases but denied any heavy damage as claimed by the Pakistani forces.

"Claims have been made about large sections of critical Indian infrastructure, power systems, cyber systems being attacked and destroyed are completely false," Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told media.

Earlier, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, in a press briefing, said Pakistan tried attacking Indian air bases in 26 locations, including Udhampur, Pathankot, Bhuj, Bhatinda stations, last night.

“High-speed attacks were noticed after 1:40 am Saturday at several air bases in Punjab”, she said.

Pakistan had earlier accused India of firing missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan.

“India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base”, Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said at a press conference.

'Bunyan ul Marsoos' launched hours after IMF bailout

Pakistan launched its military operation against India hours after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved disbursements of $1 billion loan to the country and approved another $1.4 billion under two economic programmes.

India had opposed the IMF bailout program for Pakistan and abstained from voting.

Meanwhile, world leaders are again calling both India and Pakistan to de-escalate the situation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir in an attempt to find ways to resolve the ongoing crisis between the two nuclear armed neighbors.

US President Donald Trump has also encouraged both countries to de-escalate. China too urged India and Pakistan to exercise calm and restraint, and return to the track of peaceful settlement.

“We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Amidst the volatile situation between the two countries, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir also visited India and Pakistan.

Al-Jubeir’s visit was unannounced and took place specifically in the context of the spike in tension between India and Pakistan, media reports said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.