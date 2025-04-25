Malegaon shuts down over Pahalgam terror attack

Malegaon: Malegaon, the Muslim dominated Textile City in Maharashtra, Thursday April 24, 2025 observed a day long shut down in solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and to condemn terrorism.

Shops remained closed, routine activities came to a halt, markets and streets gave a deserted look as local residents stayed away in support of the bandh call given by local Hindu and Muslim organizations.

A protest march was also taken out from Shani Mandir to Sardar Chowk where a symbolic effigy of terrorism was burnt.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Secretary Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani was among the first to set the effigy on fire.

“We demand from the government to punish the perpetrators and bring justice to the victims”, he said while addressing the protesters.

In solidarity of the Pahalgam attack victims, a candle light vigil was held in front of the Gandhi Putla near Mosum Pool by the local members of the NCP (Sharad Pawar).

A silent march was also taken out by Sakal Jain Samaj to protest against the Pahalgam terrorist attack and show solidarity with the victims.

Reports of protests against the Pahalgam attack also coming from other parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir. However, in a wrroying development, some Kashmiri students were attacked in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

At least 25 tourists and 01 local were killed when 4-5 gunmen opened fired on the lot vacating in the Pahalgam area of the Valley .

Apparently holding Pakistan responsible for the attack, India has announced to suspend Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and also downgraded its diplomatic ties with its immediate neighbor.

Pakistan on the other hand said "it does not have anything to do with the attack".

