Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Vastanvi passes away

Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Vastanvi, founder of a chain of Islamic seminaries, medical and engineering colleges, passed away Sunday May 04, 2025

Sunday May 4, 2025 8:21 PM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Akkalkuwa: Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Vastanvi, founder of a chain of Islamic seminaries, Medical, Engineering, Polytechnic, Teacher Training colleges and schools, passed away Sunday May 04, 2025.

He was 75.

Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Vastanvi was ailing since last couple of months and was admitted in a hospital in Mumbai.

He passed away in a hospital in Mumbai around 05:00 PM Sunday. His funeral will be held in Akkalkuwa , District Nandurbar at 12:30 AM Modnay May 05, 2025, his family sources told ummid.com.

Early Life and Education

Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Vastanvi was born on June 01, 1950 in Kosadi in Surat district of Gujarat. His family moved to Vastan sometimes in 1952 and hence the name "Vastanvi".

Maulana Vastanvi acquired his early education at Madrasa Quwat-ul-Islam in Kosadi where he momorised entire Holy Quran at a young age. He later studied at Madrasa Shams-ul-Uloom in Baroda and pursued further education at Madrasa Falah-e-Darain in Turkesar, Gujarat, beginning in 1964. In late 1972, Maulana Vastanvi enrolled at Mazahir Uloom in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Maulana Vastanvi was Founder and Rector of Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Akkalkuwa in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra where he later also established Polytechnic and Engineering colleges, and college of education (D Ed and B Ed). He also established a Unani Medical College in the same town.

Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Akkalkuwa started as a small madrasa soon got converted into a huge educational campus, with branches opened all across India.

In 2013, Maulana Vastanvi established MBBS and BDS Medical College along with a 300-bed hospital near Aurangabad. The Indian Institute of Medical Science and Research (IIMS&R) is India's first minority-run medical college recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). The institute, famous as Badnapur Medical College, is located on Aurangabad-Jalna Road in Maharashtra.

Controversies

Maulana Ghulam Mohammd also served as Rector of Darul-Uloom Deoband. He however resigned from the post in 2011 after protest that erupted after the Maulana made some statement that his critics alleged was “praise of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi”.

It all started in January 2011 when in a statement termed as 'the most significant endorsement of Modi', Maulana Vastanvi had said all communities were prospering in Narendra Modi's Gujarat, and there was no discrimination against the minorities in the state as far as development is concerned.

The Maulana's statement had sparked a huge protest and demands were made to sack him as Darul Uloom Deoband. The matter was sent to the Darul Uloom Shoora which asked him to resign and the Maulana obliged.

Maulana Vastanvi had a cordial relationship with Prim Minister Narendra Modi during his days as Gujarat CM, and also with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel .

Condolences

Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in from different quarters after the sad demise of Maulana Ghulam Mohammed Vastanvi.

“Maulana Vastanvi did remarkable work for the Muslim community in a very brief period. Along with Islamic studies his focus was also on modern education and he did exemplary work on both the fronts”, Sher Khan Jameel Umri, former Rector Jamia Mohammadia Mansoora and Chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadees Birmingham UK said.

"We have lost a precious diamond who throughout his life worked for spreading education among the minorities. His institutions have produced both maulvis and medical professionals. May Allah grant Maulana Vastanvi the highest place in jannah", former MP and AIMIM Maharashtra President, Imtiaz Jaleel, said in a social media post.

"Saddened at the demise of Mawlana Gulam Muhammad Vastanvi, founder of Jamia Akkalkuwa (a multi-faceted education and welfare org) in Maharashtra, India & Shura Member of Darul Uloom Deoband. Charismatic & friendly, impacted thousands of lives. Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaws", Dr Yusuf Shabbir, a Deoband graduate who is currently in UK, said.

The Maulana has left behind him an impressive and powerful legacy. The graduates from the institutions Maulana Vastanvi established are spread all across the world.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

