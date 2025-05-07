India avenges Pahalgam terror attack; Civilians targeted, says Pakistan

In a late night operation Wednesday May 07, 2025, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ hitting 9 locations in Pakistan in retaliation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack

Wednesday May 7, 2025 2:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

[A damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex is seen after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. (Image Source: AFP)]

Operation Sindoor: In a late night military operation Wednesday May 07, 2025, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ hitting 9 locations in Pakistan in retaliation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The "Operation Sindoor" started at around 01:00 am and continued till 01:30 AM Wednesday, the government sources said.

As many as 26 people – 25 tourists and 01 local horseman, were killed in Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, 2025.

In retaliation, India fired a barrage of missiles hitting 9 locations inside Pakistan and some 30 kms from the Line of Control (LoC).

In the retaliatory attack named “Operation Sindoor”, Indian missiles hit 9 targets including Sialkot, Muzaffarabad and Muridke, the Indian Military said in a briefing Wednesday.

Pakistan claims civilian deaths

Pakistan has claimed as many as 26 civilians have been killed and around 45 others were injured in the Indian airstrikes.

The Pakistan Army also claimed it downed 5 Indian fighter jets.

Sharing details of the casualties, Lt Gen Sharif of Pakistan Army said that several mosques and civilian areas came under attack during recent Indian strikes, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.

Pakistan also claimed at least two mosques suffered damages in the Indian airstrikes.

Pakistan also claimed its "destroyed" a number of Indian posts near LoC in retaliatory operations.

No military installations hit

[Colonel Sophia Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefing the media after the Indian airsrtikes in Pakistan]

India has neither confirmed nor denied the damages but said civilians were not targeted and “terrorist hideouts” and “terror training camps” were targeted.

India also denied targeting any military installations in Pakistan.

"No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor", Colonel Sophia Qureshi, an officer from the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, said.

“India conducted the strikes in a restrained manner, ensuring no collateral damage and zero loss of lives of civilians”, she added.

"Justice done to Pahalgam terror attack victims"

The Indian Army also said the “Operation Sindoor” was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and their families .

“Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed. Over the last three decades, Pakistan has systematically built terror infrastructure. It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses and launchpads for handlers," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

In retaliation of the Pahalgam attack, India had earlier suspended Indus Water Treaty besides announcing a slew of measures against the neighboring country.

World leaders call for restraint

Meanwhile, China, United States and other countries have urged India and Pakistan to maintain “maximum restraint”.

“India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They’re both China’s neighbours as well,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said urging both the countries to act in the larger interest of regional peace and stability, remain calm, and avoid further complicating the situation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoken with his counterparts from India and Pakistan, encouraging both sides to engage in discussions to settle an escalating military confrontation, the White House said.

"He is encouraging India and Pakistan to re-open a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation," said US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes in a statement, after India carried out air strikes on Pakistani soil, according to AFP.

In a statement released Wednesday Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Unined Kingdom is ready to support both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

“Our message would be that we are a friend, [and] a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do,” he told BBC radio.

Russia’s foreign ministry in a statement said it was “deeply concerned by the escalation of military confrontation,” and called on the parties to “exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration.” The foreign ministry hoped the tensions could be “resolved through peaceful, diplomatic means.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also expressed concerns and called for de-escalation.

